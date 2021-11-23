Astrology
Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: November 24, 2021
A mix of Leo and Sagittarius planets bring all the good vibes.
In this daily horoscope for November 24, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.
Just before the moon shifts into warmhearted Leo this morning, chatty and analytical Mercury leaves secretive Scorpio and enters lively Sagittarius. With Mercury in Sagittarius, we’re encouraged to be open-minded and eager to learn. We’ll also find ourselves looking for sparks of hope and inspiration as well as laughs as Sagittarius loves a good joke. With Mercury in Sagittarius teaming up with the moon in fun-loving Leo by the late morning, we get a bit of levity in the atmosphere that’s a welcome change of pace.
Meanwhile, during Mercury’s stay in Sagittarius, communication can get a bit out of hand, especially if we’re not willing to listen to another’s point of view or we take a know-it-all approach. Plus with the moon in Leo, we’ll need to watch out for our ego getting in the way. However, this mashup of Sagittarius and Leo planets for today can be helpful for tapping into joy and optimism, especially as the Leo moon teams up with the sun in Sagittarius by the late afternoon.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2021 monthly horoscope.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
You’re feeling more creative and inspired today than you have in a while. Spread the good vibes around. You can make someone’s day with a good laugh or words of encouragement.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
If you’ve bee hoping to get approval for a home or some sort of financial assistance, you could receive some promising or hopeful updates. Meanwhile, a heart-to-heart discussion can go well.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
A conversation with your partner (either romantic or professional) can lead to positive results, especially if truth and honesty is at the core of the discussion between you.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You could end up making some progress today if you’re on the hunt for a new job. Meanwhile, if you find yourself in the mood to shop, stick to purchasing things that you really need.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
If there’s someone special that’s caught your eye, now’s the time to make your move and let them know. There’s a strong chance the feeling is mutual.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
You’re not feeling too enthusiastic today. That’s because your mind and body needs a rest. If you have household chores that need to be done, ask your family or roommate to pitch in.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
A friend could come through in the nick of time today, so speak up and ask for the support you need. On another note, if it’s been a while since you’ve checked in with a friend, reach out.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
It might be time to pull your manager or supervisor aside and have a talk with them about your position or your pay. You have a good chance of getting what you want.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Where can you stand to be more open-minded or open to learning from others? Let your mind expand. Remember that asking questions is a true sign of wisdom or smarts.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
You might be ready to get past something you’ve been holding onto for too long. Talking to a therapist or a trusted, objective confidant can help you with letting it all go.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Being around the right person today could put you in place to hear the right message at the right time. Seek out the people that inspire and love you.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
If you want to get better at something, it’s going to take practice. Keep this in mind when working towards a goal that might be challenging or difficult.
This article was originally published on