Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: November 24, 2021

In this daily horoscope for November 24, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Just before the moon shifts into warmhearted Leo this morning, chatty and analytical Mercury leaves secretive Scorpio and enters lively Sagittarius. With Mercury in Sagittarius, we’re encouraged to be open-minded and eager to learn. We’ll also find ourselves looking for sparks of hope and inspiration as well as laughs as Sagittarius loves a good joke. With Mercury in Sagittarius teaming up with the moon in fun-loving Leo by the late morning, we get a bit of levity in the atmosphere that’s a welcome change of pace.

Meanwhile, during Mercury’s stay in Sagittarius, communication can get a bit out of hand, especially if we’re not willing to listen to another’s point of view or we take a know-it-all approach. Plus with the moon in Leo, we’ll need to watch out for our ego getting in the way. However, this mashup of Sagittarius and Leo planets for today can be helpful for tapping into joy and optimism, especially as the Leo moon teams up with the sun in Sagittarius by the late afternoon.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2021 monthly horoscope.

You’re feeling more creative and inspired today than you have in a while. Spread the good vibes around. You can make someone’s day with a good laugh or words of encouragement.

If you’ve bee hoping to get approval for a home or some sort of financial assistance, you could receive some promising or hopeful updates. Meanwhile, a heart-to-heart discussion can go well.

A conversation with your partner (either romantic or professional) can lead to positive results, especially if truth and honesty is at the core of the discussion between you.

You could end up making some progress today if you’re on the hunt for a new job. Meanwhile, if you find yourself in the mood to shop, stick to purchasing things that you really need.

If there’s someone special that’s caught your eye, now’s the time to make your move and let them know. There’s a strong chance the feeling is mutual.

You’re not feeling too enthusiastic today. That’s because your mind and body needs a rest. If you have household chores that need to be done, ask your family or roommate to pitch in.

A friend could come through in the nick of time today, so speak up and ask for the support you need. On another note, if it’s been a while since you’ve checked in with a friend, reach out.

It might be time to pull your manager or supervisor aside and have a talk with them about your position or your pay. You have a good chance of getting what you want.

Where can you stand to be more open-minded or open to learning from others? Let your mind expand. Remember that asking questions is a true sign of wisdom or smarts.

You might be ready to get past something you’ve been holding onto for too long. Talking to a therapist or a trusted, objective confidant can help you with letting it all go.

Being around the right person today could put you in place to hear the right message at the right time. Seek out the people that inspire and love you.

If you want to get better at something, it’s going to take practice. Keep this in mind when working towards a goal that might be challenging or difficult.