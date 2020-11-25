In this Nov. 25 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It's a high-powered kind of a day thanks to the moon being stationed in fiery and ambitious Aries. With the moon also meeting up with active Mars in Aries in by the evening, today's a good day for doing anything that calls for passion, courage, and enthusiasm. For some, this could mean doing something physical in nature, like a good workout, while for others it could mean jump-starting a new idea or taking the lead or a more assertive approach in meeting a goal.

Though this double dose of Aries energy can be good for taking on a take-charge attitude or breaking new ground, it can also make us quite agitated and aggravated. As a result, we may need to exercise some caution as moving too quickly could cause accidents. Too, this could be a time when arguments and fights erupt. That said, our anger can be channeled in a healthy way, namely if we're fighting for something just or fair.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might be feeling a bit moody or angsty today, which is a good reminder for you to take some time and do what you can to pamper or nurture yourself. Try and pick and choose your battles for now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might be feeling sluggish today. As a result, now's the time to get the rest and relaxation you need. At the same time, be mindful of letting stress and anger build up. An emotional catharsis is needed now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You get by with the help and support of your friends today, so reach out and connect with them. Meanwhile, what are some ways that you can offer assistance to those in need? An act of kindness can go a long way.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You're focused on your goals today and you can make some significant progress, especially if you don't take "no" for an answer. Just be mindful of pushing yourself too hard. Take time to acknowledge how far you've come.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might be more restless than usual today, though you'll need to find ways to channel that energy into something constructive. Studying something new is an option, as is connecting with people across the globe.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You're focused on your finances today and there's a chance that a sudden expense could come up. Although the situation is temporary, it's best to face it head on. It's possible you could find a workable solution.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

People may be asking or demanding more of you than you might be comfortable with today, making it necessary to exercise your boundaries. However, if you're able to, offer support where you can.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You're quite the busy bee today, which means crossing lots of things off your to-do list. However, be mindful of trying to do too much or overextending yourself to others. Focus on your well-being, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You're in a fun and flirty mood today and you're advised to run with that energy but try not to be impulsive in love. Your creative energy could also be buzzing today. How can you be more confident in your gifts?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might have a serious case of cabin fever today. If so, a home organization project or workout could assist you in burning off extra energy. Helping out your family or community is also an option.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your brain is buzzing today, which could lead to lots of cool ideas or engaging conversations. Just remember, you don't always need to be right. Be open to other points of view.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

If you've been worried about income, today's a good time to follow-up with anyone that owes you money. Meanwhile, you might be tempted to spend money today. Try not to go overboard.

