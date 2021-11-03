Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: November 3, 2021

In this daily horoscope for November 3, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon remains in cooperative Libra, keeping us focused on partnerships and collaborations. At the same time, the moon in Libra encourages us to seek out things that are enjoyable or pleasant. With the lunar placement opening the day alongside Jupiter in community-oriented Aquarius, it’s a good time for tackling a group-related project or meeting. That said, with power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn also in the mix towards the late morning, we’ll need to be mindful of any passive-aggressive or bossy behavior.

Luckily, by the afternoon, the vibe smooths out again as the Libra moon teams up with communicative Mercury in Libra, which encourages us to put our heads together to work through any challenges or problems. This lunar-Mercury combo can also be good for anything involving connecting or socializing with others, like a lunch date or job interview. With the moon meeting up with Venus in happy-go-lucky Sagittarius by the evening, we can expect people to be in a fairly good mood. By late this evening, the moon moves to introspective Scorpio, encouraging us to draw inward and renew ourselves.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2021 monthly overview.

Seek out those that keep you inspired. There could be a connection made today that proves to be valuable. Meanwhile, if there’s an issue to address with someone, you two can work it out.

If a plan isn't coming together the way you want, it could be that you're misdirecting your energy. In what ways can you better make use of your time? Collaborate or partner with others.

You may need to draw some boundaries within a romantic connection if it feels like you're overinvesting in it. Don’t be afraid to walk away. You can find someone that’s a better fit.

If someone wants to show up for you today and their support could be beneficial to you, don’t be afraid to let them in. On the flip side, if someone is being way too pushy, it’s OK to say no.

When it comes to your social life, you may need to pay closer attention to the quality of interactions that you're having with others. Avoid connections that bring you little reward or value.

Your insecurities could be triggered today, and it could have you thinking that someone is more talented than you — but that's not the case. Embrace your worth and what makes you special.

Be mindful of being too accommodating now as your best course of action is to speak up and express yourself. By affirming your voice and consequently yourself, you affirm your worth.

Don’t be so quick to take on extra work or obligations. It’s OK to leave some things for someone else to fix, especially if you’re always doing the fixing. Prioritize yourself today.

Be mindful of comparing yourself and your progress to that of your peers today, as your path is different for a reason. How can you best join forces with others rather than compete with them?

Know that your worth isn't tied up in how well you perform or how much you accomplish. You’re much bigger than the things you have or don’t have. Show appreciation for yourself.

Be careful of focusing too much on the negative. Seek out the people and things that boost your spirits and inspire you. The belief that you have in yourself can work magic.

Solitude can be useful for you in terms of finding clarity and goal setting. You don’t always have to be available to people whenever they’re asking for or demanding your availability.