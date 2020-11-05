In this Nov. 5 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

With the moon at home in emotional Cancer, it might be hard to ignore our feelings today, for better or worse. On the positive side, having the moon stationed in Cancer can be a good time for catching up with loved ones, getting cuddly and cozy at home, or doing anything that involves nurturing others or taking care of our emotional well-being. With the moon meeting up with progressive Uranus in Taurus in the a.m., it's a good time for focusing on things that support or benefit our community.

On the downside, we could find ourselves feeling more cranky than cuddly today as the Cancer Moon faces off with charming Venus in Libra and aggressive Mars in Aries during the latter half of the day. As a result, the atmosphere could be ripe for arguments and misunderstandings. Luckily, the sun in passionate Scorpio is on hand, lending the moon some support. Under this sun-moon combination we're called to pick and choose our battles and give our energy to people and the things we truly care about.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might be feeling more agitated or irritable than usual today, which means it may be a good idea to withdraw for a bit until you're feeling better. Not every battle is worth fighting today. Conserve your energy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might feel a bit frazzled today, especially if you've got a lot of work on your plate. That's why you might need to call in some backup to help you get through the day. Allow people to step in and help you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

It could feel like your cash is burning a hole in your pocket today, but instead of giving in to instant gratification, it might be better to use your money more wisely. Be smart with your heart, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The demands from your professional and private lives could get a bit overwhelming today. That's why you'll need to be proactive about making room for your joy. Remember, you're a priority, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You could be dealing with a serious case of FOMO today, but you're reminded that you can't always be "on". Take a backseat to all the buzz for now and draw inward. Some rest and introspection will do you good.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

While there's nothing wrong with planning for the future, you could be stressing yourself out in trying to see too far ahead right now. In what ways can you find the beauty in being in the here and now?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might be seeking some praise or attention today for a job well done but there's a chance that the recognition you're looking for won't arrive in the way you want. Validate your own worth instead.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might be worried about a project or goal you're working towards, as it might seem like things won't turn out the way you want. There's a chance they will but you've got to be more flexible with the outcome.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A love connection could come in hot and heavy now, but you may need to be honest with yourself as to whether this is something you really want. Don't discount your intuition. With money, a blessing could arrive.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be wary of the naysayers and the haters today as giving too much attention to them could drag you down. Seek out your friends, the people that uplift you and keep you inspired. It's OK to be selective.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You could end up biting off more than you can chew today if you're not more mindful of how you spend your time and energy. How can you best plan your schedule? Focus on what's most important.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You could be feeling some insecurity today around your gifts, but recognize that you weren't born to be like everyone else. Have gratitude for what you do have — it's actually way more than you think.

