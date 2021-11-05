Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: November 5, 2021

In this daily horoscope for November 5, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon remains in all-or-nothing Scorpio for much of the day. Under this lunar placement, we’re encouraged to pull inward and contemplate the next steps, especially as imaginative Neptune in Pisces meets up with the moon in the early morning. A short while later, love planet Venus leaves thrill-seeking Sagittarius for pragmatic Capricorn. And with Venus in Capricorn, we’ll find ourselves valuing hard work, commitment, and preparedness.

Meanwhile, the Scorpio moon teams up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn by midday. This kind of planetary pairing will be helpful in achieving our goals. Later this evening, chatty Mercury moves to secretive Scorpio. This cosmic combo pushes us to trust our intuition, practice discretion, and dig for the truth where necessary. By tonight, the moon moves to truth-seeking Sagittarius, which inspires us to get honest with ourselves or others.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2021 monthly horoscope.

You’re right on track when it comes to making a career-related move or decision. Expect positive feedback or a step up in pay or position. Your reputation is getting glowing reviews.

A promising business partnership is on the horizon. It could be in the form of a new client, mentor, or a collaborative venture. Be open to learning just as much you’re willing to work.

If you want to make space for all of the good things set to enter your life, now’s the right time for tossing or letting go of anything you no longer need. Let the clutter go.

You could find yourself bursting with enthusiasm today over a passion project or creative venture. There’s a chance someone wants to commission or hire you for your work.

It’s a good time for a home or office organization/cleaning project. Getting your space in order can foster the clarity and calm that you need. Meanwhile, a family matter improves.

Trust your instincts and your ideas today as they’ll lead you to the right place. Expect meetings, interviews, or presentations to be successful. With love, you’re a hit.

You could find success through a financial investment, particularly if it’s related to your home or property. Selling off property or possessions could yield positive results too.

If you need to have a heart-to-heart or an important conversation with someone, expect the talk to go well or lead to something promising. The power of influence is yours.

You don’t have a lot of energy today for anything besides the basics. Keep your goals small and feasible. If there’s anything bigger on your plate, it may be time to take it off.

You get by with the support of your friends and community, whether it’s for work or for more personal reasons. With your charm and allure off the charts now, flaunt what you’ve got.

You can make a positive and lasting impression on others today when it comes to your career or your accomplishments. Be proud of yourself and take your place in the spotlight.

You’re feeling more confident than you have in a while about your direction. That’s because you’re starting to see the results of your work. Keep going! You’re almost there.