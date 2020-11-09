Here's Your Horoscope For Today: November 9, 2020

In this Nov. 9 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It's a day for getting things done as the moon moves into task-oriented Virgo at the start of the day. Before the moon moves to Virgo, she syncs up with Mercury in charming Libra while stationed in warm-hearted Leo in the early a.m. With the help of this Moon-Mercury match-up, it could be a good time for following up or connecting with others or entertaining activities that bring us joy. When the moon moves to Virgo, the focus turns to handling our to-do lists and doing what we can to make life a little easier for ourselves and others.

Although Virgo is a sign that loves to help others, when love planet Venus in Libra opposes tough Mars in Aries at midday, we might find ourselves being pushed to get clear about where our allegiances lie as boundaries will be tested and needed. On the positive side, this Venus-Mars opposition could get the romantic sparks flying, which could be a welcome change for some of us. By late tonight, the Virgo Moon teams up with innovative Uranus in Taurus, which suggests that the way to fix or solve problems is by taking a fresh or unconventional approach.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

It could be easy for you to focus on yourself or do things your way today, but you're being asked to think of others before you do. Good things happen when you bring thoughtfulness and teamwork to the table.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might be having some worry or anxiety today that could be bringing out the perfectionist in you. Do your best, but allow yourself to get creative too. Genius happens when you don't follow the playbook.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

It might be time for you to have a heart-to-heart with someone you've been dating to make sure you both want the same things. Listen intently to what you hear. With your creative talent, it's time to take a risk.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might be itching to make some big and sweeping changes when it comes to your career or current goals. Pay attention to what you're feeling as those feelings will help you map out a plan.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Sometimes asking questions is the best way to go rather than assuming that you have it all figured out. Today asks you to ask more questions. With money and career, now's the time to work on picking up new skills.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You could be pining for or craving something now, but you might need to check in with yourself and question if this is what you really want. Don't limit yourself with just one option. Let the universe surprise you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Folks could be pulling on your energy now and while you might want to focus on yourself, you might feel obligated to give others your energy. Don't make everyone else's problems yours. Let some stuff go.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You could be feeling torn as to what direction you should be taking in making a dream come true. Look to the people that have already made it to where you want to be. They can show you the way.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your romantic life heats up a bit today, but you might be feeling frustrated in getting what you want in love. The key to getting what you want means not compromising on what you value. Change your expectations.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You could be struggling with whether you should do what's expected of you or whether you should go with your gut. While you might want to do the "grown-up" thing, it's best for you to honor your heart's truth.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might be feeling more opinionated than usual today, but some of your opinions might be best kept to yourself. It's possible you could have a realization that something isn't as important as you thought.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your magnetism is undeniable today, which will make others drawn to you like a moth to flame. Vet people carefully of course, but it's possible that you could make a promising connection. Be clear on what you want.

