Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: October 12, 2021

In this daily horoscope for October 12, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon remains stationed in hardworking Capricorn, putting us in the mood to be productive and handle our commitments for the day. However, as Mercury is still retrograde in balance-seeking Libra and the moon faces off with wounded Chiron in Aries in the early morning, we’ll need to need to avoid driving ourselves or others too hard. There will be hiccups in our plans to contend with, and since the moon also squares off with Mercury by mid-morning, exercising patience will help.

Maintaining our cool will be necessary throughout the day as the Capricorn moon also battles it out with the confident Sun and aggressive Mars in Libra by the evening. Under this cosmic combination, it might be harder to get along with others or into a generous spirit. The best way to navigate this evening’s energy is to avoid unnecessary drama and extending grace where we can. Asking for help instead of going it alone can work to alleviate stress, too.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2021 monthly horoscope.

Try to avoid taking a “my way or the highway” approach to getting things done today as teamwork and cooperation will benefit you more. Exercise a different way of doing things.

Don’t get discouraged if something you’re working on isn’t taking off quickly. It will in due time. For now, try to focus on the things that are working out for you. You’ve got a lot on your side.

It could be easy to get stuck in your feelings and dwell on things from the past, particularly with a relationship. It’s time to move on. Start with changing the stories you’re telling yourself.

It might be a good idea to pull back and stay under the radar today. It could help you avoid getting sucked into someone else’s drama. Do what you can to protect your peace of mind.

You’ll need to exercise a ton of patience today when it comes to interactions with co-workers. Ask for clarification or follow-up where needed. Make sure everyone is on the same page.

You might receive a job offer or an opportunity related to your talents or your creative gifts. While you might be eager to make money, make sure the offer aligns with what you value.

You might not be in the best of moods today, and that’s OK. It’s better to acknowledge and honor what you feel rather than trying to put on a happy face. Take time to nourish yourself.

Worrying isn’t a form of productivity. You’re reminded of this today as you could be obsessing over something that’s either not your problem or not that big of an issue. Try to relax.

You might not be feeling as social as you normally do. While you should take time to yourself, make sure you make time for your social life too, especially with an old friend. The energy will do you good.

Don’t feel pressured to have all of the answers right now when it comes to your career or an important project that you’re working on. Capitalize on what you do know.

It’s possible that you could be making an issue out to be bigger than what it really is. Take a step back and try to find perspective. You’re more than capable to handle anything tossed your way.

Comparing yourself to others, no matter how tempting, isn’t really a good use of your time. Instead, try to highlight and appreciate the things about you that set you apart from the crowd.