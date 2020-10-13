Here's Your Horoscope For Today: October 13, 2020

In this October 13 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It's that time of year again when communication gets confusing, stuff gets dredged up from the past, and we can expect last minute changes with plans. Yes, Mercury retrograde begins tonight. Though more than likely, we'll be feeling the effects of Mercury's slowdown well before the actual retrograde as the Moon enters analytical Virgo (one of the zodiac signs that Mercury is in charge of) in the wee hours of the morning.

Between the Moon being in detailed-oriented Virgo and Mercury going retrograde in instinctual and penetrating Scorpio, today asks us to do our due diligence in getting our facts and figures straight. We're also encouraged to stay flexible, especially as the Virgo Moon teams up with Mercury in Scorpio and love planet Venus in Virgo late this evening.

There could be a few surprises and interesting developments cropping up today as the Moon teams up with unstable Uranus in Taurus by the late afternoon and the Sun in diplomatic Libra opposes aggressive Mars in Aries. With Mars (which is also retrograde) influencing Mercury in Scorpio, communication could be tough. The best way to handle any contention is to try to remain as cool and objective as possible, and use the power of discernment.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2020 monthly horoscopes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

You could be obsessing over something today, but your attention is best given to things that are actually under your control, like your well-being. Someone could get under your skin now, but think before you react.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Be mindful of who you allow to disturb your peace today as not everyone warrants your attention, especially an ex lover. With work, now's the time renegotiate an agreement or take your time in entering a new one.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You could be dealing with some stress or anxiety today, making it necessary to dial things down a bit and focus on you. Although it might not seem like it, the rest of the world can wait. Slow down.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

An ex-lover could come popping up in your inbox or your DMs today, and it's a possibility that you could welcome the connection. Still, try not to let nostalgia be the only thing guiding you in your decision making.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might be tempted to post or share things online today, but it's best to keep things to yourself for now as your message might not land the way you intend. Draw inward and focus on things that are more important.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A financial matter could crop up today and you may need to spend some time sorting out the facts. Overall, now's the time to double check everything. Confidence feeling a bit wobbly? Use the power of affirmation.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You'll need to be picky about the things you choose to give your energy to, as you might not have a lot to go around today. With a partnership, it might be time to give someone a pink slip. Too, watch your money.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Take your time. This is the message for you to keep in mind today, as now's not the time for taking on too many things and rushing ahead. In fact, it's actually time to take things off of your plate. Lean on friends.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You're focused on your goals, but a temporary crisis of faith could have you going for an instant fix rather than holding out for what you want. Don't get distracted with short-term solutions. Hold your vision.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A job could be coming to an abrupt end or you could, at the very least, feel like quitting one. Now's the time for reassessing your goals as your trajectory is about to change. Know that you have options. Have faith.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You could be ready to air something out today, but be mindful of picking fights unless you're speaking out against an injustice. On another note, it may be time to brush up on your skills or education.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

It could feel like you're being forced to hustle hard for something that you want, but you're being asked to think more carefully about what that is. Seek out some wise counsel from someone tried and true.

