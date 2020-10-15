Here's Your Horoscope For Today: October 15, 2020

In this October 15 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon moves to partnership-oriented Libra in the early morning, putting us in the mood to focus on our relationships and wherever we can use some balance. However, finding that balance may be difficult to do today as the Sun in Libra squares off with power-hungry Pluto in the early morning as well. As a result, some of us could find ourselves engaging in a battle of wills with others, while the rest of us could try to keep the peace at any cost. With the Moon in Libra going on to oppose wounded Chiron in Aries by the afternoon, it could be hard not to take things personally.

The best way to harness the energy of the day is to lean into the energy of the Libra Sun and Moon, which asks us to find balance within. This may mean that we'll need to pick and choose our battles and only give our energy to things that are truly important while letting the small or petty things go.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2020 monthly horoscopes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Someone you share a business relationship with could rub you the wrong way today, which could make reaching a goal harder than it needs to be. Try not to give this person too much of your energy. Let it go.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It might feel like you're struggling today when it comes to getting things done. While this could be frustrating, you're being pushed to improve how you use your time. Friends could be of help.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If a potential romance isn't going the way you want, don't force it. What's meant for you won't pass you by. If it is working, you're being pushed to be more authentic and vulnerable in love. Clarify what you want.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may need to guard your time and energy today, as folks could try to overstep their bounds with you or demand more of you than you have to give. In dealing with others, honor your truth.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could be obsessing over something today, and while it may be hard to get off the mental hamster wheel, try and focus on what you can control instead of what you can't. Detoxing your environment can help.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A potential love match could be running hot and cold on you now, which could be triggering your insecurities. What people do says more about them than it does about you. Above all else, don't undersell yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your confidence may not be as high as you'd like it today, but you're asked to go easy on yourself and to seek out the things that give you emotional nourishment. How can you be your own anchor?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It might be hard not to assume the worst today, which is why you'll need to practice discernment around the people and things you give your undivided attention to. When in doubt, clarify. Seek out joy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may need to put in some extra effort to reach a financial goal or getting something you want, but try not to let desperation be your source of motivation. Now's the time for being a bit picky anyway.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be pushing hard to reach a goal, though you might want to be careful of placing unrealistic demands on yourself, especially if you're trying to impress others. That said, don't doubt your power.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might feel like your way of doing things is the only way today, but could it be that you're fighting for something that might not be worth it in the long run? For now, practice the art of letting go.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling the competition today when it comes to going after your goals. However, it's important that you don't get hung up in comparing yourself to others. Be confident in your ability to succeed.

