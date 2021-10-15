Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: October 15, 2021

In this daily horoscope for October 15, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

There’s some much-needed feel-good energy in the air today. The moon completes her stay in community-oriented Aquarius, but not before teaming up with active Mars and the confident sun in pleasure-seeking Libra in the morning. Together, this planetary combination puts us in a more social and upbeat mood than we’ve been in lately, especially as generous Jupiter in Aquarius is also in the mix. As such, it’s a good day for activities related to public events and marketing, learning and education, and anything that involves a group effort. We’ll just need to be mindful of those Mercury retrograde-related hiccups.

By the late evening, the moon moves to dreamy Pisces, helping us to take the edge off of the last few days. With the moon in this placement, we’re encouraged to engage in anything that helps us to decompress and recharge. Since Pisces is also an optimistic and imaginative sign, having the moon stationed here can also offer us the inspiration we need to get creative or seek out experiences that feed our souls.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2021 monthly horoscope.

What are some ways that you can bring a little more light to the people around you? Just the simple act of encouraging someone and cheering them on can make a big impact.

You could make quite an impression on your supervisor or a potential supervisor. Show off your expertise. On a similar note, if you were hoping to drum up capital to fund an idea, it’s possible now.

Your creative inspiration is off the charts today. There’s a strong possibility that you could receive some recognition or acclaim for an idea or talent you’ve put out into the world.

If you’ve applied for a new home or a home-related loan, the results look promising. In terms of your emotional well-being, the frustration or anxiety you’ve been feeling begins to dissipate.

You and your partner or BFF could use a little together time. Plan for a date. Meanwhile, you could be on the receiving end of a favorable opportunity. If it feels right, go for it.

Your financial forecast continues to improve as some extra cash is on the way. At the same time, if there’s something that you want in terms of reaching a goal, go ahead and ask for it.

You’re feeling more confident than you have in a while, which can give you the motivation needed to pursue or create an opportunity. In terms of romance, expect a sweet surprise.

You’re encouraged to pull back and withdraw from the busyness of the day as you need a serious recharge. If you must work, working alone can bring you the peace you crave.

Where do you need to be a little more open to learning? Perhaps it’s time to beef up your skills a bit. On another note, if you have a presentation to make or an idea to share, expect positive feedback.

You’re reminded of just how much of a boss you are as you could reach an important milestone with your career or a financial goal. Now’s not the time for playing yourself too humble.

Trust your own wisdom. This is the message for you to keep in mind today, no matter if you’re opting to share your wisdom or follow it. Every experience you’ve had up until now counts for something.

You could find yourself ready to finally leave behind something or someone that’s no longer healthy for you. Consider this a testament to just how powerful you really are.