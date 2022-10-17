Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For October 17, 2022
It’s time to turn inward.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, October 17, 2022.
The moon is at home in protective Cancer, which emphasizes the need for security. You’ll find that your attention is drawn towards your home life or your emotions. There may be some friction around these areas today as la luna faces off with planets in partnership-oriented Libra, while also making an opposition to power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn. This cosmic combo could dredge up relationship issues and moodiness.
With soothing Neptune in Pisces in the mix today, taking a gentle approach with yourself or others could help to assuage any tension. There’s also a helpful pairing between the sun in chatty Libra and Mars in analytical Gemini later this evening, which encourages healthy communication and open-mindedness over unnecessary emotional drama.
If Your Zodiac Sign is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Interacting with people might be difficult today as you’re feeling more moody than usual. Try and step back for a little while.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You might find it hard to get to everything done today. It’s OK, take your time.
If Your Zodiac Sign is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You might be in the mood for some fun today. Just make sure that you don’t break the bank while doing it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
If you’re working today, consider doing it in a location different from your norm, preferably in someplace that energizes you.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Try to focus your attention on things outside of what’s happening on social media. Look towards something creative.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Get support if you need it today. Don’t make things harder on yourself than necessary.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
There’s much you can do today, but you don’t need to do it all. Be more intentional with your time and energy.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
If you find yourself thinking hard about the worst case scenario of a situation, what are some more positive thoughts that you can have about it?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Don’t feel pressured to move at the same speed as everyone else right now. Go at your own pace.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Connect with the people that make you feel loved. They’ll give you the energy you need today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Try to be practical about how much you can do and when you’ll be able to get it done. You might need to put something on the back burner for now.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Pat yourself on the back today. Give yourself credit for how far you’ve come.
