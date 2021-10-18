Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: October 18, 2021

In this daily horoscope for October 18, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

We might find ourselves breathing a collective sigh of relief today as both Mercury and Jupiter retrograde ends. With the planet of communication (Mercury) and the planet of growth and opportunity (Jupiter) moving forward again, we should find that we’ll have an easier time moving forward too. Meanwhile, the moon moves into enthusiastic Aries early this morning, which also gives us an extra burst of energy.

Once the evening hits, the moon in Aries meets up with supportive Saturn in Aquarius, while Mars in cooperative Libra teams up with Jupiter in Aquarius later tonight. Under this cosmic combination, we can find some extra motivation or encouragement in achieving our goals through the help of others. At the same time, this planetary party can bring some lighthearted vibes to the evening too, giving us a little reprieve from the day’s work.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2021 monthly horoscope.

If there’s been an agreement or discussion on hold, you should receive some news today that gets things moving in the right direction. You’ll find that everyone is on the same page.

If you’ve been waiting on a decision regarding a job offer or promotion, expect good news. On a similar note, if you’ve been dealing with frustration at work, it should start to dissipate.

You finally have some clarity about the direction you want to go, either with a school or training program or launching an idea on a global stage or platform. Your optimism returns.

Now that you know what needs to be done in terms of a home or family-related matter, you can jump in and get to work. A great deal of weight could be lifted from your shoulders as a result.

If you and your partner or you and your sibling were on the outs, the two of you might be ready to kiss and make up now. On another note, a business venture could be on the table — say yes.

You could be singing a happy tune today as you could receive money that you’ve negotiated or applied for. Meanwhile, if you have been considering looking for a new job — go for it.

You’re feeling like yourself again which means that you can get back on track with a plan or creative project. With your confidence up, your love life is about to ramp up too. Enjoy the attention.

As the brain fog starts to clear, you’re now able to see a certain situation from a different perspective. This new way of looking at things can help you take the right step forward with a goal.

Your brain is abuzz with some exciting ideas. The only thing to do now is to start laying the groundwork to put those ideas into motion. Look to like-minded people to collaborate with.

You should see some reward or payoff for something that you’ve been working hard at. That payoff could be monetary or in the form of public recognition. Either way, you’re on top.

Any self-doubt you’ve been feeling begins to subside as you’re reminded to believe in yourself today. Whatever you’re eager to put your mind towards, you can make it happen.

Something that you’ve been wanting could arrive today after a period of waiting. Practicing gratitude for what you have helps you with getting more of it. The universe has your back.