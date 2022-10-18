Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For October 18, 2022
Incoming: your good mood.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, October 18, 2022.
Today’s cosmic vibes delivers some upbeat energy with the moon in fun-loving Leo. While the moon is in this warmhearted and daring sign, you might feel a little more creative, confident, and cheerful. With la luna receiving some support from buoyant Jupiter in Aries in the early morning, it can be a good time for doing anything that keeps you positive and optimistic.
Towards the evening, Venus in partnership-oriented Libra teams up with Mars in flirty Gemini. With this cosmic couple alongside the moon in Leo, tonight is ripe for romance and socializing.
If Your Zodiac Sign is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Let your romantic side out to play. The sparks will fly whether you’re single or partnered.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Do something for yourself that feels spiritually nourishing. Today provides you a good excuse to pamper yourself.
If Your Zodiac Sign is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
If someone cute and engaging doesn’t catch your attention today, then a new opportunity might.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
It looks like you’re on your way up professionally. Keep going and don’t look back.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Networking or socializing could help you on a professional level. It can also help you forge new friendships.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
You might have cause to celebrate thanks to incoming money.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
You’re reminded of how much you’re loved and supported by others. If there’s something you need, just ask and you’ll get it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Today might push you out of your comfort zone. Consider that this is a good thing.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
You don’t hesitate to share what you know with others. However, today asks that you be more of a student than a teacher.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
There might be a spotlight on you thanks to your work or expertise. Take the stage with confidence.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
There could be good things to come after talking or meeting with a very important person today. If you’re thinking about starting a convo, go ahead.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
If you’ve been hoping to earn some extra income, today could present you with the chance to do it.
