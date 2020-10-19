Here's Your Horoscope For Today: October 19, 2020

In this October 18 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It's an action-packed kind of a day with the Moon moving into over-the-top Sagittarius in the wee hours of the morning, which could have us in a restless kind of a mood. Couple the energy of the Sagittarius Moon with aggressive Mars in Aries and we might find it hard to contain ourselves, especially as Mars faces off with expansive Jupiter in Capricorn. At the same time, it could be difficult not to say things in the moment that we might regret later as chatty Mercury in Scorpio opposes surprising Uranus in Taurus by late tonight. As a result of this planetary mashup, we may need exercise some patience and caution before speeding ahead with a decision or jumping to conclusions or into a situation considering that Mars and Mercury are still retrograde.

On a lighter note, today's cosmic weather can be helpful when it comes to brainstorming ideas or seeking out innovative solutions to a difficult problem. Together, the planets push us to rethink our approach and to see things from a different perspective. When the Moon is in Sagittarius, we're called to broaden our minds and our worldview, while the Mercury-Uranus opposition challenges us to think outside the box.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2020 monthly horoscopes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be mindful of pushing too hard or making a rash decision, particularly if fear or insecurity is the motivating factor. Your best course of action right now is practicing patience and discipline. More information will be revealed.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Someone could easily push your buttons or rattle your cage today, making it necessary that you avoid getting sucked into drama or stewing in your feelings. Be proactive about choosing your joy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

There may be lots of people tugging at your energy today. And your first inclination may be to give the people what they want, but taking time to pull back and nourish yourself might be what's best for now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be ready to make a move regarding a career-related matter or a goal you've been working toward, but be mindful of letting the need for instant results trip you up. A different game plan may be needed.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could get swept up in the excitement of a romantic connection today, but if you want to avoid the headache of a disappointment, slow down and listen to your intuition. Keep your standards high.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could be in your feelings today and as a result, you could end up doing something uncharacteristically impulsive as means of trying to get away from those feelings. Your best bet is to love up on yourself instead.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could be in an argumentative mood today, and if airing out what you're feeling is long overdue, it could come spilling out now. That said, make some time for some peace and solitude. You'll need it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might have lots that you're trying to accomplish today, especially if money is on the table. However, be mindful of spreading yourself thin or signing up for everything that comes your way.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

There's this saying that goes something like this: "If you do what you've always done, you'll get what you've always gotten." Keep this in mind today when it comes to going toward what you want. Choose differently.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might not want to admit something you're feeling today, preferring to handle it yourself or soldier through it, but honesty is the best policy now when it comes to your deeper emotions. Free yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be tempted to share what's on your mind now, but a little discretion goes a long way. If worry or restlessness is getting the better of you, look to someone you trust to share your feelings with.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're focused on your goals today, but it could feel like you're spinning your wheels in meeting them. Don't force it. Allow the insight to come on its own. Talking to your partner or a credible confidant could help.

