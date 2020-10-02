Here's Your Horoscope For Today: October 2, 2020

In this October 2 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The high-energy that yesterday's full moon set off continues today as the Moon remains stationed in fiery and feisty Aries. While this headstrong, ambitious energy can be great for overcoming a challenge or taking charge of a difficult situation, we'll need to be mindful of getting sucked into unnecessary arguments, biting off more than we can chew, or being impulsive or reckless with our decision-making.

However, with the Moon joining forces with angry Mars in Aries and facing off with planets in stern Capricorn, it could be hard to keep tempers and behaviors under control. Luckily, love planet Venus leaves self-focused Leo and enters thoughtful and grounded Virgo by late afternoon. Having Venus stationed in Virgo can help us with being more considerate of each other and contemplative about what we want.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2020 monthly horoscopes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

It might be hard not to lose your cool today, especially if it feels like all the work you've been doing isn't paying off. It is, but the process is just taking longer. For now, focus on the baby steps and your self-care.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You could be feeling some pent-up anger or stress today, making it necessary that you find a healthy outlet to channel the energy into. A creative project or hobby could be what you need, as well as a few laughs.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

If you're feeling the urge to break up with a friend or a group you belonged to, consider it a form of growth. You're being pushed to find an anchor within yourself. No one else can provide you with happiness but you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You could be ready to make a swift exit from your job or a partnership that's become more trouble than it's worth. Try not to worry to much about your security as you're about to be presented with better options.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You may be ready to go hard or go home today in terms of taking on a project or a responsibility. However, now's the time to be more thoughtful with your time and energy. It's OK to say no to things.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Jealousy or insecurity could come rearing its ugly head today, but you're encouraged to flip the energy around and spend more time loving and appreciating yourself, even the things that aren't pretty or polished.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

If someone has repeatedly crossed your boundaries, you could decide to give them the heave-ho. That said, be mindful of getting pulled into someone else's drama. Keeping to yourself can keep you out of trouble.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You could be feeling some frustration or outright dejected today, as it could seem like things aren't happening as quickly as you'd like. Let go of your attachment to the outcome. It will come together in time.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Someone could set your heart ablaze today, but you may need to take a minute and look beyond the surface. Keep your standards high. In terms of your creative gifts, don't doubt yourself. Step up and shine.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A family member or roommate could try to drag you into some drama today, but you have say in how you choose to respond. Don't swallow your feelings, but don't let them drag you down either.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might be feeling super angry or super anxious today. Either way, it might be time to get something off your chest if you've been holding back. Confronting your fears or the truth will empower you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

A tough financial situation could have you feeling frustrated today, as it could be impeding you from getting where you want to go or fulfilling a goal. Now's the time to lean on your people. Ask for help, it will come.

