Here's Your Horoscope For Today: October 21, 2020

In this Oct. 21 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon moves into hardworking and no-nonsense Capricorn early this morning, putting us in the mood to get down to business and handle our responsibilities for the day. Though with the Moon in Capricorn facing off with wounded Chiron in Aries in the early afternoon, it will be crucial that we're not too hard on ourselves or others when it comes to reaching a goal.

Later in the afternoon, the energy becomes more productive as the Capricorn Moon teams up with Mercury retrograde in Scorpio, which encourages us to finish projects and follow-through with commitments that are already on our plate. This Moon-Mercury combo can also be helpful for conversations and negotiations, too. By the evening, love planet Venus in pragmatic Virgo teams up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn, reminding us that anything worth having requires work and discipline to get it. When the Moon teams up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus an hour later, we're called to get innovative.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Try not to put too much pressure on yourself to reach the finish line today. Take stock of how far you've come and know that counts for something. Stay flexible too as the path ahead is still unfolding.

Here's what October 2020 has in store for Aries.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling like there's more you should be doing now, especially when it comes to helping others. However, the best thing you can do right now is work on filling up your own cup. Renew yourself.

Here's what October 2020 has in store for Taurus.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might feel like there's certain groups or associations that you no longer identify with, which could have you feeling a bit lonely. Take heart, as now is a time for finding acceptance and an anchor within yourself.

Here's what October 2020 has in store for Gemini.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don't allow the naysayers to get in your head. If you have a goal you're working toward, remember why you're doing it. Seek out the people that do support and encourage you. This is where you'll find your fuel.

Here's what October 2020 has in store for Cancer.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may be questioning yourself or what you know today. However, if it feels like you don't know what you're doing, then it's time to learn a new way of doing it or something else completely. Follow a hunch.

Here's what October 2020 has in store for Leo.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be second-guessing yourself when it comes to your magnetism or creative talents. Today encourages you to stop underselling yourself. You have more power than you know.

Here's what October 2020 has in store for Virgo.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Dealing with others could be more draining or tiresome than expected today. If so, take some time out for some much-needed peace and quiet. Focus on what matters most and avoid unnecessary drama.

Here's what October 2020 has in store for Libra.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be upset with yourself because something isn't coming out as perfectly as you'd like it. However, now's not the time for being overly attached to outcomes. Do your best and let the universe surprise you.

Here's what October 2020 has in store for Scorpio.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be dealing with some discomfort in not being able to do what you want in the moment, but you're being asked to be more intentional with your decisions for a reason. The hard work will pay off.

Here's what October 2020 has in store for Sagittarius.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Something from the past could come rearing its ugly head today. Know that you have some choice in how you choose to respond. Don't get sucked into the undertow. Free yourself. You can rewrite your story.

Here's what October 2020 has in store for Capricorn.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You probably don't have a lot of energy to spare today, so try not to put pressure on yourself to stay busy. Rest and relaxation is a form of productivity, too. It prepares you for the real work needed.

Here's what October 2020 has in store for Aquarius.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It could be easy to compare yourself to your friends or your peers today, but that wouldn't be a good use of your time. In what ways can you learn from or collaborate with others instead of competing with them?

Here's what October 2020 has in store for Pisces.