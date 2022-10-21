Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For October 21, 2022
The vibes are pretty intense.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, October 21, 2022.
The moon is in detail-oriented Virgo today, and with a transformative new moon on the way, la luna gives us an opportunity to close out any unfinished business in preparation. At the same time, you might be inspired by today’s cosmic weather to focus on wellness and utilize stress-busting tools. With eclipse season underway, the vibes are pretty tense, and staying relaxed and well-nourished will be helpful in handling it.
Come later tonight, the Virgo moon teams up with innovative Uranus in Taurus. This planetary pairing can be helpful if you’re hoping to swap out your regular routine for something more manageable or efficient. Between this Moon-Uranus aspect and the upcoming solar eclipse, change is definitely in the air.
If Your Zodiac Sign is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Has your wellness routine become boring? Consider freshening it up with some new tools or techniques.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
If you’re thinking about asking someone out, don’t be shy. Make the first move.
If Your Zodiac Sign is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Have you been putting off your fall organizing duties? It’s a good day to check a couple of them off your to-do list.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
If you have a meeting scheduled or an invitation to connect with some folks today, make sure to attend. Something promising could come out of it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
You could receive a job offer or find a promising job lead.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
You might feel inspired to try something new or unexpected. Go with it — you could stumble on to something great.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Has it been awhile since you’ve tended to your spiritual self? Take some time to go inward.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Look to ways that you can partner up or collaborate with the right people. Keep building yourself a community.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
How can you make life easier on yourself? Perhaps it’s time to change a few work habits.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
What puts you in a good mood or gets you laughing? Seek out some of those things today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Don’t be so guarded, Aquarius — vulnerability is a strength.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
You might get an inkling to reach out to someone today. Follow your hunch.
Want to learn more? Check out your October 2022 monthly horoscope.