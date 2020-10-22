Here's Your Horoscope For Today: October 22, 2020

In this Oct. 22 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Spooky season officially begins today thanks to the Sun entering mysterious and seductive Scorpio this evening. With Scorpio season underway, the spotlight is on our deepest passions, our strongest desires, and conquering our worst fears. With the Moon in hardnosed Capricorn facing off with tough Mars in Aries late this morning and setting the tone for the day, we might find ourselves feeling a bit restless and cranky. However, this Moon-Mars combo can be good for doing anything that requires some extra grit and self-resolve.

Later in the day the Cap Moon teams up with inspirational Neptune in Pisces, as well as expansive Jupiter and transformative Pluto in Capricorn. Together, this cosmic combo gives us the hope and determination needed to overcome obstacles. By the late evening, the Moon syncs up with love planet Venus in thoughtful and devoted Virgo, encouraging us to connect with others for support and do what we can to support others.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might be feeling a bit restless or impatient today, but keep in mind that you do best when you channel your energy solely into the things you're truly passionate about. It's all or nothing now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might be dealing with some anxiety or nervous tension today. If so, give yourself permission to play and enjoy yourself as much as possible. Seek out others if you're in need of some company or encouragement.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

It could be easy to get sucked into some drama involving social media or a friend today, but be more discerning about what you give your time and attention. Focus on your stuff.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You and your supervisor (or another authority figure) could be at odds today and dealing with the issue may require you calling in a third-party to assist you. You don't have to go it alone or play yourself small.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might feel weighted down by responsibility today, which could be sucking the passion or interest out something you once loved. Take this as your cue to redirect your energy. Withdraw a bit and regroup.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A love connection could be asking more of you than you can afford to give, which is why you're being asked to pump the brakes a little and rethink your position. Self-love is the best love for you right now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You and a family member or a roommate might not be on the same page today. As such, it might be a good idea to pull back a bit and let the situation breathe a little. Don't compromise on your values.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You could feel like you're spinning your wheels today, but stay focused on the long term rather than trying to get immediate results. Don't worry, your magic is about to return full force.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might be itching to spend some money today, but it's best if you save your money or put it toward something worthwhile. Take your time now with decisions and making moves.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might be feeling more hypersensitive or grouchier than usual today, making it necessary that you allow some things to roll of your back rather than taking things personally. Look to your friends for good vibes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your nerves could be a bit fried today. If so, seek out things that are therapeutic for you. The spotlight is on you and your reputation now, which could bring added pressure. Do your best and let that be enough.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

It might be hard for you to see any other options besides the one that's right in front of you, but you're being encouraged to look beyond what you see. Enlist the help of friends or your partner for a wider perspective.

