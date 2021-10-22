Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: October 22, 2021

In this daily horoscope for October 22, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

As the sun spends its last hours in balance-seeking Libra and the moon spends the day in laid-back Taurus, we’re encouraged to take it as easy as possible. However, that might be difficult to do as ambitious Mars in Libra faces off with power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn during the first half of the day. Under this kind of Mars-Pluto combination, personal boundaries and limitations must be respected. Otherwise, we could end up overdoing it or pushing things too far. That said, as some conflicts or confrontations are unavoidable, this cosmic pairing can help us with standing up for ourselves or others if necessary.

By the second half of the day, the moon faces off with expansive Jupiter in Aquarius and teams up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn. If we’re in need of a second wind to get through the afternoon slump, this cosmic combination can help us with finding the energy and motivation to finish out the day strong.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2021 monthly horoscope.

How can you be more of a team player? Hint: Be open to learning from peers or sharing the spotlight. Allowing others to shine or take the lead leaves more than enough space for you to do it too.

Avoid looking to others for validation today, namely if it concerns your career or anything that you’ve accomplished. Look to ways that you can celebrate yourself instead. You are a boss!

Your pride could be hurt today, but take care that you’re not taking things too personally. Another person’s behavior says more about them than it says about you.

Don’t be shy in showing off your talents or know-how today as you never know who’s watching. You could end up meeting a key or influential person that wants to give you an opportunity.

Be open to receiving help or support today, even if it’s something small. The assistance can help you do what you need to do in handling everything that’s on your plate.

Be mindful of making the world’s problems your problems for right now. You could use a break and some extra self-care. Don’t feel guilty about wanting to take some time out for yourself.

You might be tempted to filter or water yourself down today for the sake of making someone else comfortable — but don’t. Your authenticity is the key to your happiness and empowerment.

If someone rubs you the wrong way today, don’t sit and stew on it. Speak up and say what’s on your mind even if it’s uncomfortable. The good news is that this person will hear you out.

You could be dealing with a bad case of FOMO today. Trust that you’re not missing out on anything. You’re exactly where you need to be: Prepping for the next amazing chapter in your life.

Try not to be too hard on yourself today, especially if you feel like you’re not exactly where you want to be. How can you better appreciate your wins? Count your losses as being valuable too.

You might be holding fast to a certain belief or point of view but it may be doing you more harm than good. Don’t be afraid to challenge what you know or to be challenged. This is how you grow.

You might need intimacy today, making it a good time for connecting with someone that you love. Overall, now's the time to protect and conserve your energy. No need to give people more than what you can.