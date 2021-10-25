Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: October 25, 2021

In this daily horoscope for October 25, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon rounds out her stay in industrious Gemini today, putting us in the mood to delve into any number of activities, interests, and projects. With the Gemini moon teaming up with ambitious Mars in cooperative Libra near the start of the morning, it’s a good time for group efforts, brainstorming meetings, or networking. It’s also a prime time for wrapping up unfinished projects or taking care of anything that’s pending or on hold.

By the late afternoon, the mood shifts as the moon moves home to tenderhearted Cancer. With the moon in Cancer, our emotions and intuition are heightened. As a result, we’re encouraged to take time to reflect or check in with ourselves as to what we’re feeling and administer self-care as needed. When the moon is in this placement, it’s a period where we’re also encouraged to draw close to our family and loved ones. With the Cancer moon teaming up with the Sun in intimate Scorpio by late tonight, we’re called to do anything that nourishes our hearts.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2021 monthly horoscope.

You’re reminded that you can accomplish more with the right people by your side rather than doing everything all on your own. If you want to return the favor, help someone in need.

You’re strong and determined, but you can’t always take everything onto your shoulders. Consider if it’s worth sharing some of the labor or putting some things off for a later date.

You have something special about you and other people see it too, especially today. As a result, you could be offered a paid opportunity for your talent or skillset. Believe in yourself.

You’re in full-on hermit mode today, which can be helpful if you need the peace and quiet to get things done. But if you’re feeling rundown, pay attention to what your body needs.

You’re making progress when it comes to a plan or goal that you’re working on. Get as much work out of the way as you can early in the day so you can chill later.

You have what it takes to succeed, so if there’s an opportunity or a salary that you want, now’s your chance to go after it. Expect that things will work out in your favor.

Whatever you set your mind to today, you have a strong chance of making it happen, particularly when you’re confident in yourself and your abilities. Expect a win in your career.

You may need to spend some time with yourself today so you can decompress and get back into the swing of things again. A change of environment can help ease stress.

If you’re feeling the call to do what you can to make a difference in the world, look to others that are already doing the work for ideas or opportunities. They can steer you in the right direction.

If there’s a position that you’ve applied for recently, expect some positive turnout today. Interviews can also go well too. Meanwhile, take some time to check in with your friends.

You’re in a romantic mood today. If looking for love, you could find it when you allow yourself to be open-minded and curious. With work, you succeed with a slow and steady approach.

Try not to let others pull you into their bad mood or drama today. You don’t have to be responsible for what they’re feeling. You just need to be responsible for what you feel.