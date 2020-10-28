Here's Your Horoscope For Today: October 28, 2020

In this Oct. 28 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

After a sleepy couple of days, we get kicked into high today when the Moon moves into hotblooded Aries in the early morning. With the Moon in Aries, we're more likely to find ourselves in the mood for action, adventure, and a few arguments. When the Moon gets into an opposition with love planet Venus in diplomatic Libra later in the morning, we may need to watch for behavior that could lead to a disagreement or misunderstanding.

By late afternoon, the Moon goes on to meet up with wounded Chiron in Aries. Together, this cosmic combo could have us feeling extra sensitive and perhaps a loss of confidence. The best way to channel this energy is by using it to stick up for others or putting our energy into things that are confidence building.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

You could be feeling a bit testy or grouchy today, which could have you unintentionally lashing out at people. Take it as a cue to take a step back and give yourself some extra tender care. Let people love up on you, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might be moved to take care of others today, but find some time to take care of yourself as you might not have a lot of energy to go around. Be mindful of the sacrifices you make.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Someone in your camp could be acting like a diva today, and it may be tempting to give into their demands. You may need to detach from the situation for a bit and focus on your own joy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your confidence could be a bit wobbly today, specifically when it comes to a career-related matter or a goal you're working toward. Don't look outside yourself for validation. Find your anchor within.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might be worried about the future right now. And while there might be things to be concerned about, you're encouraged to find the joy and pleasure where you can in the here and now. Protect your peace.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You could be dealing with some uncomfortable feelings today, as it might seem that you'll never get something that you want so badly. When you recognize that you are worthy, it will come.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Someone around you could be asking for a lot of your time and attention, which could leave you feeling drained. As such, be mindful of being overly compromising today. Ramp up the self-love.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might feel like you're not doing enough today, but you're probably doing way more than you need to now. Recognize that rest is a form of productivity. Have faith things will work as they should.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might be questioning your love life today and feeling the pull toward an ex or someone to entertain you for right now. However, you're challenged to stay focused on the love you actually want. Stay on course.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You could be questioning your lovability today, as there's a chance there's some old wounds coming up that could have you feeling like an outsider. You're more loved than you think. Just take a look around you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

It might be hard not to get sucked into petty drama today, but in some cases it might be best to take the high road and let some things roll off of your back. You've got bigger and better things to focus on.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You could be feeling some discomfort around a financial matter, but it's possible that funds could arrive by way of someone that loves or cares about you deeply. In matters of the heart, you are deserving of love.

