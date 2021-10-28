Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: October 28, 2021

In this daily horoscope for October 28, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon enters warmhearted and playful Leo early this morning, putting us in a lighter mood after an emotionally heavy few days. Whenever the moon is in Leo, it’s a good time for doing things that spark joy and creativity.

Come the afternoon, love planet Venus in happy-go-lucky Sagittarius teams up with Jupiter in friendly Aquarius. Together, this cosmic team encourages us to look for the silver lining where we can, especially as the moon battles it out later in the day with gloomy Saturn in Aquarius and the sun in pensive Scorpio. This Venus-Jupiter combo also encourages us to find warmth and encouragement in our friends.

By the late evening, the moon in Leo teams up with wounded Chiron in Aries, pushing us to find healing through confidence and play.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2021 monthly horoscope.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Although there may be a lot going on in the world, you’re given permission to take a break from all the gloom and doom. Seek out the people and things that make you smile.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling pressure from all angles of your life today. Take this as your cue to step back and only focus on things you have the bandwidth for right now. The world can wait.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you find yourself stumped today in terms of how to best move forward with a goal, seek the advice of an expert, mentor, or a trusted person in your life. Two heads are better than one.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don’t let the fear of not having something push you to take on a job or a commitment that’s not really for you. There’s something better on the horizon. Just wait and see.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be scared of opening up your heart to someone right now. However, your courage and authenticity will be appreciated. Don’t let fear hold you back from love.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be hyper-focused on an issue that might not actually be that big of a deal. If you need a little perspective, take a break and come back to it later.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Try not to get too obsessive about the future. As things continue to unfold for you, try to focus more on what you want as opposed to the things that you don’t. You have nothing to lose.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You take pride in being self-sufficient but with all that’s on your plate now, you don’t have to shoulder the burden alone. Your family (chosen or otherwise) is a resource you can use.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Taking the time to give yourself some extra self-care and pampering can go a long way today when it comes to beating the blues. Enlist the help of a friend if you need some motivation.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

While you don’t mind paying your dues, take care that you’re not being too humble in pricing your skills or services. If negotiating a rate, ask for what you want. There’s a good chance you’ll get it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re doing so much trying to keep others afloat. Who’s keeping you afloat? If you’re having a hard time answering that question, it’s time to throw out a call for help. People will show up.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A health or wellness-related issue could be troubling you. Before you get too ahead of yourself and start envisioning the worst, take things one step at a time. Talk it out with someone.