Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: October 29, 2021

In this daily horoscope for October 29, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It’s a warm and welcome start to the weekend with the moon in fun-loving Leo for the day. The morning opens with some friction between the Leo moon and innovative Uranus in Taurus, which encourages us to embrace change and get creative. This cosmic combo can be especially helpful for anyone working on artistic or future-forward projects.

By the evening, the good vibes continue as the moon in Leo meets up with chatty Mercury in charming Libra. With these two planets together, we’re in the mood to socialize, collaborate, and have some fun. For those of us looking for love, this planetary pair can help us with meeting someone new online or IRL. If we have a date night planned, we can expect it to go well, especially if we’re in the mood to laugh, dance, or be spoiled a little.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2021 monthly horoscope.

If you have an idea for a creative project or a vision you want to execute, collaborate with someone that has a skill set that you need. Meanwhile, your romantic life picks up.

It might be time to toss some things out so you can make more space or a more comfortable environment in your home or office. Are there some places that you can donate to?

Your friends or siblings could help you with fleshing out a plan or goal, so call on them if you need assistance. On another note, if there’s someone cute you have your eye on, let them know.

If you’re looking to spend some money today, consider purchasing things for your home. If looking to upgrade your phone, laptop, or any other gadgets, you can find a good deal.

Your charm and wit are your superpowers today, especially when it comes to interviews, meetings, or presentations. You have what it takes to win the crowd over. Flaunt your genius.

If you’ve been short on cash, that could change for the better today. You could receive money when you need it or be offered a job opportunity. Practicing gratitude brings abundance.

Something you’ve been hoping or wishing for is finally beginning to materialize. There might be cause to celebrate. On a different note, networking brings you positive results.

You’re getting closer to making the right career move or decision, but for now, your patience will pay off. No need to rush yourself forward. The right timing will present itself.

You’re feeling more optimistic about things than you have in some time. Ride the wave and see where it takes you. You might find that the passion you’ve been missing has been with you all along.

Give yourself credit where it’s due today. You put a lot of time and energy into acquiring the skills and know-how that you have. Make sure you remember that. Remind others if necessary too.

How can you be more open-minded or understanding of someone today? Know that the mark of true wisdom is not just about your own experiences, but your willingness to learn from others.

It could be time to ask for a raise or negotiate for more money at your job. Don’t be afraid to ask for more cash than you’re getting or what you think is possible. You could be pleasantly surprised.