Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: October 5, 2021

In this daily horoscope for October 5, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon enters partnership-oriented Libra in the early morning, bringing our attention to relationship-related matters and the need for balance in our lives. Whenever the moon is in Libra, we usually find ourselves seeking out more pleasure and beauty, as well as opportunities to partner up with the right people in both business and work. As chatty Mercury is currently retrograde in Libra, today is a great time to reconnect or follow-up with people that we’ve lost touch with. If communication is an issue, Mercury retrograde pushes us to work through it.

By the evening, we’ll still find ourselves in a social and collaborative mood as the Libra moon goes on to meet up with supportive Saturn in friendly Aquarius. Under this Moon-Saturn combo, we’re encouraged to ask for help as needed while also looking to ways that we can be of help to others too.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2021 monthly horoscope.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

There could be a promising business partnership or contract offer in the works. If you need to negotiate the terms, today’s a great time to bring your requests to the table. Expect a win-win relationship.

You’re close to finalizing a project or getting the job that you want. Take a minute to acknowledge how far you’ve come. Meanwhile, a missed opportunity could reappear.

An ex-lover could make a curtain call today. It’s possible that you could receive some form of closure or the opportunity for a second chance. Go with what your gut says.

Your living space could use an upgrade. Perhaps it’s time to move or update the look of your home. Should you need help with financing, expect to find the money you need.

Expect a meeting, call, or interview to go well, especially if you take time to do the necessary prep or research. Too, if you need help fleshing out an idea or plan, ask for help.

It’s time to start prioritizing your time and expertise a little bit more. Now’s the time to ask for more money for your work or look for jobs that will value you.

You’re encouraged to be a little selfish, particularly when it comes to protecting your joy. At the same time, embrace your authenticity today, especially with your words. Stand tall.

Your energy reserves may be running extra low today. Try not to feel guilty if you need to take a break from people or a break from work. You don’t have to sacrifice your well-being.

If your mind has been super heavy, your friends could help you with finding your optimism again. On a separate note, you could secure a promising opportunity through a friend.

You could be financially rewarded today for your hard work. On a similar note, you’re starting to see how much value you bring to your job. Embrace your worth.

Self-acceptance is the key to your success today. That said, in what ways do you need to believe in yourself a little more? Remember, nobody knows you like you know yourself.

Today, you’re reminded that you’re much stronger than you sometimes give yourself credit for. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself bouncing back faster than expected from a setback.