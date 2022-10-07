Here's your daily horoscope for October 7, 2022.

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, October 7, 2022.

There’s some moody vibes to be mindful of under today’s Pisces moon. You might find yourself feeling low-energy as a result. At the same time, the potential for drama or conflict is also present, due to the Libra sun opposing wounded Chiron in Aries during the first half of the day, while la luna faces off with Mars in Gemini later tonight. The best way to navigate these bumpy cosmic skies is to find more mellow or creative things to focus on.

The good news is that Uranus in Taurus steps in by the late afternoon to lend a helping hand to the moon in Pisces. This Moon-Uranus aspect can be helpful for shaking off negative or stagnant energy with the help of a fresh perspective or by switching things up.

You might not be in the best of moods today. Try to lay low for now.

Connect with your friends today. You could use the extra support.

Avoid letting people ruffle your feathers. Stay objective.

Stay focused on things that fill you with positivity or joy.

If you’re not feeling too social, it’s OK to put people on hold for now.

Keep an open mind today. There’s a lot you can learn.

If it’s possible to shorten your workday, do it.

You might have the urge to splurge today. Save your cash.

An old approach or way of doing things may no longer be working for you. Switch it up.

Don’t forget to have a little fun today. It will keep you energized.

When it comes to dating, don’t settle. In terms of your creative gifts, don’t undersell them.

Your are your own best counsel right now. Trust yourself.

