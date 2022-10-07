Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For October 7, 2022
It’s a mixed bag.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, October 7, 2022.
There’s some moody vibes to be mindful of under today’s Pisces moon. You might find yourself feeling low-energy as a result. At the same time, the potential for drama or conflict is also present, due to the Libra sun opposing wounded Chiron in Aries during the first half of the day, while la luna faces off with Mars in Gemini later tonight. The best way to navigate these bumpy cosmic skies is to find more mellow or creative things to focus on.
The good news is that Uranus in Taurus steps in by the late afternoon to lend a helping hand to the moon in Pisces. This Moon-Uranus aspect can be helpful for shaking off negative or stagnant energy with the help of a fresh perspective or by switching things up.
If Your Zodiac Sign is Aries (March 21-April 19)
You might not be in the best of moods today. Try to lay low for now.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Connect with your friends today. You could use the extra support.
If Your Zodiac Sign is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Avoid letting people ruffle your feathers. Stay objective.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Stay focused on things that fill you with positivity or joy.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
If you’re not feeling too social, it’s OK to put people on hold for now.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Keep an open mind today. There’s a lot you can learn.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
If it’s possible to shorten your workday, do it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
You might have the urge to splurge today. Save your cash.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
An old approach or way of doing things may no longer be working for you. Switch it up.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Don’t forget to have a little fun today. It will keep you energized.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
When it comes to dating, don’t settle. In terms of your creative gifts, don’t undersell them.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Your are your own best counsel right now. Trust yourself.
Want to learn more? Check out your October 2022 monthly horoscope.