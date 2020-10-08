Here's Your Horoscope For Today: October 8, 2020

In this October 8 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon moves home to tenderhearted Cancer late this morning, heightening our feels and our need for warmth and nurturing. When the Moon is stationed in Cancer, it's usually a time when we're in the mood to spend time with loved ones, indulge in comfort foods, and cocoon ourselves away from the world. It's also a time where we can be more gentle and nurturing toward others.

Under today's sky, we could find ourselves feeling moodier than usual too, which is why it's also a good idea to slow down and take our time with ourselves and others, especially as the Cancer Moon goes on to face off with wounded Chiron in Aries by late tonight, making us feel extra sensitive. Though for those of us who could use some rest and some love and affection, having the Moon in Cancer is perfect timing.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2020 monthly horoscopes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

It's time to pull back from the daily grind and tend to your emotional well-being. Rest will do you good as will time spent with family (blood or chosen). Feeling nostalgic? Take a happy trip down memory lane.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You've got calls, emails, and errands to catch up on today, but in the midst of it all, try to make time for a friend or sibling. Brain on overload? Be selective with your attention.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

If it's been a while since you've treated yourself to something nice, today's a good day to spoil yourself. It could also be a good time to stock up on things that you need. Preparedness goes a long way.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The focus is on you today, and you're encouraged to pay more attention to yourself than you normally do. What is your body telling you? Listen to it and nourish it as best as you can. Tell people what you need.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might not have tons of energy today, giving you a good excuse to step back and enjoy some quiet time. If you find yourself feeling blue, tears can be cathartic. Allow yourself to go with the flow.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might be moved to do something on behalf of your community or for a friend today. Know that the smallest gesture can make the biggest impact, so no need to go overboard. Lean on your people.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You've got your game face on today, working toward your goals. While it may seem that you still have a ways to go, give yourself some kudos for how far you've come. Trust your instincts.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

If you haven't been feeling too optimistic, today reminds you to keep the faith. Seek out the people and the things that inspire and uplift you, as well as ways you can inspire and uplift others. Choose your narrative.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might be feeling more emotional than usual today, which is a signal that you may need to take some time out to yourself. Today's one of those the days that's best for laying low or venting to someone you trust.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

The focus is on relationships today, and you're encouraged to seek out ways you can give back to the people who care for and support you. Do be mindful of those that drain you though. Keep it short and sweet.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

While you might be motivated to help others out today, don't lose sight of what it is that you need. Take some time out to do what you need to do for yourself and everything else will fall into place.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Love and romance are highlighted for you today, and if you've got a partner, some quality time spent with them will do you good. Feeling flirty? Go ahead and send that text or DM. Creativity is therapeutic, too.

