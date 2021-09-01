Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: September 1, 2021

In this daily horoscope for September 1, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon moves to tenderhearted Cancer in the early hours of the morning, setting the tone for the rest of the day. When the moon is in Cancer, we usually find ourselves feeling moodier than usual. The day starts off a bit bumpy, as the moon faces off with chatty Mercury in logical Libra. As a result, it might be hard to communicate with others, as we’re unable to find the right words or find ourselves too close to the subject at hand.

The best way to navigate the thorny energy of the morning is by leaning into the cool and detached energy of the sun in Virgo. Virgo season teaches us to only give our attention to things that are truly worthwhile or necessary.

When the Cancer moon meets up with the sun in Virgo by later this evening, it’s a good time to focus on practical or home-related matters. Nourishing our minds and bodies is also encouraged, especially if we’re feeling burned out or anxious. Doing something kind or thoughtful for others can be a reward, too.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2021 monthly horoscope.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It might be best to lay low and avoid getting into unnecessary scuffles on and offline. If you need something to distract you, try focusing on your to-do list.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If it feels like you’re spinning your wheels today and getting nowhere, take it as your cue to redirect your energy. Spend time doing something a little more entertaining.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If a romantic interest isn’t giving you the attention you’re craving or the dating pool seems a little dry for the time being, don’t take it to heart. Find what you need within yourself.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If someone you live with is getting on your nerves, spend some time out of the house or in your own space. Don’t take it upon yourself to be peacemaker right now.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be focusing on or pining for something you don’t have. In what ways can you be more grateful for what you do have right here and now? Gratitude attracts more to you.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A financial issue might have you feeling frustrated about getting something you want. Don’t let it dampen your spirits as it’s a temporary situation. You have more power than you know.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Try to avoid making a rash or impulsive decision today, especially if it’s in reaction to your pride or ego being hurt. Spend some time in solitude and meditation.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re feeling stressed, a wise friend could offer you comfort and perspective. On a similar note, don’t lose sight of your goals. Keep taking it one day at a time.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you have an issue with the way that others are doing things, don’t try to control what they do or be too upset about it. Lead by example instead. Be the change you want to see.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be mindful of who you share your plans with today, as they may not be as encouraging as you’d like. Trust that you know what to do and that you’re on the right path.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You only have so much bandwidth now, so try to use it wisely. It’s OK to say no to something or strip your to-do list down. Remember, your time and energy are valuable.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If your partner tests your patience today, where can you be more understanding or assertive in the situation? Meanwhile, don’t underestimate your creative gifts. Make sure others value them, too.