Here's Your Daily Horoscope For September 20, 2022

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, September 20, 2022.

Wellness and nourishment are today’s main themes as the moon remains stationed in tenderhearted Cancer and the sun is in efficient Virgo. Taking the time to check in with your body and calm your mind encouraged. Soothing Neptune in Pisces and transformative Pluto in Capricorn teams up with la luna early this morning. It’s a great time to meditate, exercise, or start the day off with a nutritious meal.

Venus in Virgo and innovative Uranus in Taurus also join the cosmic crew. With their help, you might be inspired to try something a little different with your wellness practice or update your workout wardrobe. By late this afternoon, the moon moves to fun-loving Leo. The moon in Leo reminds us that getting playful is also an act of self-care.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Consider waking up a little earlier so you can ease into your day rather than rushing into it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Reconnect with your childlike playfulness. What’s something you can do for fun?

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Start cleaning out your closets for the fall. Take inventory. What are you keeping? What are you letting go?

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Connect with someone you care about. Their words will comfort you.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re able to get some extra rest, don’t deny yourself. You need a chance to recharge.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Give back to others in any way that you can. You’ll really make an impact.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Some time to yourself is what’s needed most, even if it’s just to work undistracted. Try to slip away if you can.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

An opportunity might come by networking with a person you know. This could be something big.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Stick to a plan. It will help you with meeting your deadlines and commitments.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Spontaneity is the medicine you need. If you’re afraid to try something new, get an accountability partner.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Exercise can help you shake off the bad vibes. Time to sweat!

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Someone will let you know just how much they admire you. Whatever you’re doing — keep it up!

