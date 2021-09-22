Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: September 22, 2021

In this daily horoscope for September 22, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The fall equinox is here, which also heralds the start of Libra season. With the sun in balance-seeking Libra, we’re inspired to find the balance in our personal and professional lives, as well as the balance within ourselves. Although with the moon still in passionate Aries, and Mercury in Libra facing off with power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn for much of the day, it might be hard not to tip the scales over by going to the extremes with our thoughts and actions. Under the Aries moon, we might find ourselves being too self-focused while the Mercury-Pluto combo could have us feeling unusually obsessive.

The best way to navigate the planetary pile-up for today is by practicing patience, objectivity, and teamwork, especially as the Aries moon faces off with Pluto and Mercury by the late evening. This is the kind of planetary combo that can cause tempers to flare and stir up a great deal of drama. Leaning into the spirit of Libra season could help us with avoiding the drama, particularly by giving our attention to the people and things that bring us pleasure.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2021 monthly horoscope.

Be mindful of getting sucked into drama or unnecessary arguments. You can stay out of the fray by picking and choosing your battles carefully. Take time to nourish yourself.

There are only so many hours in the day. Keep this in mind, as it could be easy for you to become overworked. Break tasks down into smaller pieces in order to make things easy on yourself.

You might want to be part of everything that seems fun, lucrative, or interesting right now, but you’re only one person. Plus, not everything is meant for you. Be more choosey.

You’re feeling like you’re being pulled in one too many directions today — and it’s taking a toll. Pull back and give some extra care and attention to yourself. Honor your boundaries.

If your circuits are fried, there’s no sense in piling more things on to your plate. Give yourself a moment to catch up by taking a time out. Asking for support can help you, too.

Be mindful of trying to force something that may not be ready to happen, namely when it comes to a plan or goal. You can’t lose by giving yourself and the situation more time.

Don’t let anyone get under your skin or rattle your confidence today. You know who you are, so get out there and act like it. If others are threatened by your shine, that’s their problem.

Don’t let the fear of making mistakes or not getting things down perfectly stop you in your tracks today. Sometimes you just have to jump into things and expect the best.

Someone could have you feeling hot and bothered now, but you might be hiding what you feel. If you truly want the intimacy you’ve been craving, speak up and say it.

Why does everything always have to rest on your shoulders? It doesn’t. You just need to be able to give up the reigns from time to time. Today is one of those times.

Take care that you’re not hopping from one thing to the other without finishing what you start. It might help you now to take tasks off of your plate rather than adding more items.

You don’t have to impress anyone, nor should you be trying to keep up with what everyone else is doing. You’ll feel your best today by standing in your authenticity. Love who you are.