Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: September 23, 2021

In this daily horoscope for September 23, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon moves to laid-back Taurus early this morning. However, we can expect the day to be anything but laid back as love planet Venus in all-or-nothing Scorpio opposes unconventional Uranus in Taurus in the a.m. Under this Venus-Uranus aspect, we’re craving something fresh and exciting, particularly when it comes to romance, art, beauty, and music. This is a day when we’re encouraged to tap into our innovative side. For those of us who may be fearful of change or more security oriented, this cosmic combo could be a stressful one.

With the Taurus moon facing off with cold Saturn in Aquarius by the late evening, we might feel a denial of comfort and pleasure that could bring our mood down. The best way to navigate this planetary pair is by finding the healthy balance between getting what we want and getting what we need. As Taurus is a sign that can help us with physically feeling our best, we can melt the stress of the day away by giving some extra love and attention to our body.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2021 monthly horoscope.

A financial matter could throw you for a loop. While the situation may be annoying, you could find a solution by staying on top of the issue and exploring all of your options.

Try not to take a my-way-or-the-highway approach to getting things done today. How can you be more inclusive or accepting of the ways that others differ from you? Extend grace.

It might be time for you to move on from a stressful job situation. If you’re wondering where to go, start putting yourself out there and use your network. An opportunity will come through.

Don’t let the need to see every single step in front of you stop you from following your heart today. If you want something, sometimes you have to go for it and let things fall into place.

You’re ready to step outside of your comfort zone, possibly with a new career direction. Don’t let the naysayers get you down or wreck your confidence. See this as a learning experience.

Outside-of-the-box thinking is your key to success today, so pay attention to the flashes of insight or inspiration you get. For now, don’t worry about executing the ideas. Just write them down.

Be wary of impulse shopping today, as you could end up spending or losing more money than you’d like. Try to look for a bargain or consider upcycled or thrift store goods.

If a relationship is unable to grow or change with you, you might find yourself having a hard time keeping the connection going. Embrace new people and new ways of relating.

A change in your routine is calling you today, especially if you feel like you’ve been in a rut lately. Where can you be more proactive in having a better work-life balance? Don’t overcommit.

A love connection could strike you out of the blue. Try not to question it too much, as you are deserving of some happiness. In terms of creativity, remember you’re a leader, not a follower.

You could receive a job offer or opportunity, which could stoke your excitement. If you’re feeling apprehensive about saying yes, seek sound advice from those you trust.

If you’re feeling cooped up, getting out and about can help to cure any cabin fever. Keep an eye out for interesting activities, events, or places. Just getting a little fresh air can make a big difference.