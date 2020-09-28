Here's Your Horoscope For Today: September 28, 2020

In this September 28 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, the founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Today offers us a much needed break once the Moon moves into dreamy and compassionate Pisces by the late morning. When the Moon is in Pisces, we usually find ourselves in the mood for things that help us to unplug and decompress. Since Pisces is a sign that also values kindness, today also encourages us to spread good vibes where we can, especially as the Moon in Pisces teams up with Mercury in intuitive Scorpio by the mid-afternoon. Under this Moon-Mercury combo, it's a good time for engaging in activities that help us to bond with others or for sharing heartfelt messages.

By the late evening, love planet Venus in warm and playful Leo teams up with go-getter Mars in enthusiastic Aries. With Venus and Mars synced up and Mars still retrograde, it's a great time for re-connecting to childhood joys and long-lost hobbies, or re-kindling a romantic spark with someone special.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2020 monthly horoscopes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you're feeling low-energy today, kick back or spend time doing something you love. In matters of the heart, it's a good day for quality time with your partner or getting flirty with someone cute.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Aries.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Friendship and community are a plus today as you're encouraged to connect with folks around you. Someone you know could plug you into an opportunity or offer some much-needed support. Help others where you can.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Taurus.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're focused on your goals today and you can get much done, namely when you take time to pay attention to the details or the backend stuff. If a plan didn't work out before, you might find that it can work now.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Gemini.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Creatively, you're on a roll today, making it a great time to follow-through with an idea or something you're envisioning. Too, you're reminded of how talented you are. Use that talent to secure what you want.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Cancer.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could be feeling more tender than usual today. If so, it's a good time for talking with a beloved family member or someone you trust about how you feel. Seek out people and things that uplift you.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Leo.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You know exactly the right things to say and do today, making it a great time to facilitate a meeting or an important conversation. People will listen. Take some time out for yourself, too.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Virgo.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A job opportunity could come through for you today, especially if you've been proactive about looking for something better. On another note, some bookkeeping may be in order. Love up on your friends.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Libra.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You've got the right combination of charm, confidence, and wit to get where you want to go today. Show off what you know or one of your many talents. You could manifest an opportunity.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Scorpio.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you're feeling blue today, nourish yourself and get the rest that you need. Talking to a therapist or a confidant could help as well. With romance, enjoy yourself, but don't let nostalgia trip you up.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Sagittarius.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your brain is buzzing with ideas and plans today, and you can find the solutions and resources you need to bring those ideas to life with ease. Teamwork and collaborations are favored. Vulnerability is a strength.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Capricorn.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Give yourself credit where it's due today, specifically in terms of your smarts or expertise. This also goes for your cash. Make sure others know your worth by you knowing your worth. You're in high demand.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Aquarius.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might find your confidence returning today, as you're reminded that you can accomplish just about anything you set your mind to. Don't give up on yourself or what you want. Treat yourself to something nice.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Pisces.