Here's Your Horoscope For Today: September 29, 2020

In this September 29 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, the founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Where there's a will, there's a way. This might be the sentiment for today as determined Saturn finally starts moving forward again in ambitious Capricorn after being retrograde for the past five months. However, with assertive Mars in headstrong Aries still retrograde and squaring off with Saturn in Capricorn by the evening, we could feel thwarted in our plans for success. Though Saturn and Mars are stuck in a deadlock today, it doesn't mean that we can't move forward with our plans. It just means that we'll need to make sure we're only focused on the things that truly matter to us, while reaching down deep for patience and strength in overcoming the obstacles ahead.

With the Moon still in compassionate Pisces, and teaming up with innovative Uranus in Taurus and expansive Jupiter in Capricorn, we're encouraged to take a new or creative approach to getting where we want to go, while looking to the progress we are making (however little it might be) for hope. With the Sun in Libra opposing wounded Chiron in Aries in the late afternoon, we're reminded that there's more strength in teamwork than going it alone.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2020 monthly horoscopes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

No matter how hard you try, it might feel like things aren't going your way today, but that's because you need to be honest about what can do and what you can't. It's about the essentials now. Take time to relax.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might feel like you've lost your steam today, and the lack of motivation can keep you stuck. While now's not the time to rush forward, you do need to stop and get clear on what's driving you. Follow your heart.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

It might feel like a plan that you have isn't coming together, and it could be due to finances. Keep your eyes on the prize and know that you have options. Call on your friends as they can help. Your wit is sharp, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might be dealing with a ton of pressure today when it comes to a professional relationship or trying to meet someone's expectations. Know that you don't have anything to prove. You're already great as you are.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You may have a lot you want to accomplish, but frustrations could be abound today. Recognize that you're going to have patience with the process, as well as yourself. Don't doubt yourself. You're more than capable.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

In matters of the heart, someone may not be able to give you the attention and depth you're craving now. Know that a connection can't be one-sided. Reclaim your power and your energy. Spend some time solo.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Conflict or opposition with others could be unavoidable today as you might need to exercise your boundaries. Too, if people aren't willing to be accountable for themselves, it's not your job to do it for them.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Stress could be high today, and your usual remedies might not do much for you right now. As such, it's time to get creative or try new things when it comes to fun. Meanwhile, know that your hard work is paying off.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might be looking for love right now, but don't try so hard or force something that's not meant to be. Stay clear on what you want and let it come to you organically. With your creative talents, believe in your worth.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

There could be some frustration building up between you and a roommate or a family member that will be hard to ignore today. While you may not want the emotional drama, it's time to air out what you feel.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You may be going back and forth with yourself as to whether you should speak on something. But, will speaking on it actually be worth it in the long run? Seek out a second opinion from your partner or friend.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

It could feel like you're still so far from hitting a goal, which could trigger your insecurities. However, instead on focusing on what you don't have, focus on what you do have. Give yourself credit where due.

