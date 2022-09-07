Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, September 7, 2022.

With the moon in friendly Aquarius today, you can expect fairly smooth sailing. When it’s in this people-oriented sign, it’s usually a good time to connect with like-minded folks. Jupiter will be on hand in enthusiastic Aries this morning, helping ensure that the vibe is upbeat. Although Mercury is set to go retrograde on Friday, teeing up confusion with communication and travel, Mercury’s meetup with the moon this afternoon is great for reconnecting with others as well. The planet of communication is currently in team-focused Libra.

Later in the afternoon, the moon in Aquarius enjoys a productive meeting with Mars in intellectual Gemini. This Moon-Mars aspect can be helpful for problem-solving and identifying creative solutions.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You can do more with the right group of people rather than doing it all by yourself. Utilize your community.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could be quite unstoppable today, especially if you remind yourself how capable and uncompromising you are.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’ll be like a sponge today, perfectly situated to hear or receive the exact message you need. If you need some inspiration, just look around.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Do what you can to look after your emotional wellness today. Talk about what you’re feeling.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If a problem seems insurmountable today, talk to someone who’s been there. They can offer sound advice.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You should be able to make progress with a money or career matter today. You’ve got an impressive resume, and people are taking notice.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re presented with the option to follow your heart today. Don’t hold back. Wherever you land, you’ll land on your feet.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Family will be your fuel today, whether they’re related by blood or chosen as kin. Let them nourish you with love.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This is a prime opportunity to reconnect or follow up with people. You’ll be pleased with the progress you’ll make.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

There could be extra money to be made in your area of specialty. Send out a few feelers.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your brilliance will shine through today. Don’t second-guess yourself. You’re about to make a great impression on someone.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You need some peace and quiet. Carve out some alone time in order to reach a breakthrough. At the very least, you’ll get the rest you need.

Want to learn more? Check out your September 2022 monthly horoscope.