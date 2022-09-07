Astrology
Your Daily Horoscope For September 7, 2022
It’s a day for connection.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, September 7, 2022.
With the moon in friendly Aquarius today, you can expect fairly smooth sailing. When it’s in this people-oriented sign, it’s usually a good time to connect with like-minded folks. Jupiter will be on hand in enthusiastic Aries this morning, helping ensure that the vibe is upbeat. Although Mercury is set to go retrograde on Friday, teeing up confusion with communication and travel, Mercury’s meetup with the moon this afternoon is great for reconnecting with others as well. The planet of communication is currently in team-focused Libra.
Later in the afternoon, the moon in Aquarius enjoys a productive meeting with Mars in intellectual Gemini. This Moon-Mars aspect can be helpful for problem-solving and identifying creative solutions.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
You can do more with the right group of people rather than doing it all by yourself. Utilize your community.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You could be quite unstoppable today, especially if you remind yourself how capable and uncompromising you are.
If Your Zodiac Sign is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You’ll be like a sponge today, perfectly situated to hear or receive the exact message you need. If you need some inspiration, just look around.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Do what you can to look after your emotional wellness today. Talk about what you’re feeling.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
If a problem seems insurmountable today, talk to someone who’s been there. They can offer sound advice.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
You should be able to make progress with a money or career matter today. You’ve got an impressive resume, and people are taking notice.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
You’re presented with the option to follow your heart today. Don’t hold back. Wherever you land, you’ll land on your feet.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Family will be your fuel today, whether they’re related by blood or chosen as kin. Let them nourish you with love.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
This is a prime opportunity to reconnect or follow up with people. You’ll be pleased with the progress you’ll make.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
There could be extra money to be made in your area of specialty. Send out a few feelers.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Your brilliance will shine through today. Don’t second-guess yourself. You’re about to make a great impression on someone.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
You need some peace and quiet. Carve out some alone time in order to reach a breakthrough. At the very least, you’ll get the rest you need.
