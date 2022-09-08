Your Daily Horoscope For September 8, 2022

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, September 8, 2022.

If you’re in the mood to shake things up today, you’ll be in good company. The moon is in experimental Aquarius, which could explain that urge to do something out of the ordinary. This could present an internal conflict though, as we’re in Virgo season. Virgo likes routine; Aquarius doesn’t. But if, for example, you’re looking to update your current workout regimen or thinking of adopting a new one altogether, today’s cosmic weather could be helpful.

Look to the morning’s tension between the Aquarius moon and unpredictable Uranus in Taurus as motivation to break from the status quo. Be prepared to follow through on your intentions as Saturn in Aquarius aims to make those changes stick.

Do you feel like abandoning a current goal in favor of a new one? If so, know it’ll require patience to reach your destination.

You’re a trailblazer to your core, Taurus. Keep this in mind if you feel apprehensive about stepping out of your comfort zone today.

It’s time to adopt a new outlook on life. Consider shedding some old beliefs so that you can grow.

You might feel some social fatigue today. Try to limit your social-media time or turn off message notifications.

In regards to meeting goals and responsibilities, consider changing your approach. Start by asking for help and learning to accept it.

Sometimes there are things you can’t fix and outcomes you can’t control. Acknowledge that reality. It could reduce your stress.

Being your true self regardless of who’s watching will always work in your favor.

Don’t let the fear of getting close to someone ruin a promising connection. The past doesn’t have to repeat itself.

You might feel the temptation to overcommit, but learning to say no will save you and others time and frustration.

It’s OK to change your mind about something you were once invested in. It’s better to be in alignment with what you want now.

You might feel anxious or disorganized today. What can you do to feel more grounded?

If you’re unsure how to communicate what you’re feeling, don’t overthink it.

Want to learn more? Check out your September 2022 monthly horoscope.