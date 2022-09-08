Astrology
Your Daily Horoscope For September 8, 2022
It’s a good day to change up your routine.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, September 8, 2022.
If you’re in the mood to shake things up today, you’ll be in good company. The moon is in experimental Aquarius, which could explain that urge to do something out of the ordinary. This could present an internal conflict though, as we’re in Virgo season. Virgo likes routine; Aquarius doesn’t. But if, for example, you’re looking to update your current workout regimen or thinking of adopting a new one altogether, today’s cosmic weather could be helpful.
Look to the morning’s tension between the Aquarius moon and unpredictable Uranus in Taurus as motivation to break from the status quo. Be prepared to follow through on your intentions as Saturn in Aquarius aims to make those changes stick.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Do you feel like abandoning a current goal in favor of a new one? If so, know it’ll require patience to reach your destination.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You’re a trailblazer to your core, Taurus. Keep this in mind if you feel apprehensive about stepping out of your comfort zone today.
If Your Zodiac Sign is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
It’s time to adopt a new outlook on life. Consider shedding some old beliefs so that you can grow.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You might feel some social fatigue today. Try to limit your social-media time or turn off message notifications.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
In regards to meeting goals and responsibilities, consider changing your approach. Start by asking for help and learning to accept it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Sometimes there are things you can’t fix and outcomes you can’t control. Acknowledge that reality. It could reduce your stress.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Being your true self regardless of who’s watching will always work in your favor.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Don’t let the fear of getting close to someone ruin a promising connection. The past doesn’t have to repeat itself.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
You might feel the temptation to overcommit, but learning to say no will save you and others time and frustration.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
It’s OK to change your mind about something you were once invested in. It’s better to be in alignment with what you want now.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
You might feel anxious or disorganized today. What can you do to feel more grounded?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
If you’re unsure how to communicate what you’re feeling, don’t overthink it.
