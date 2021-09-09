Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: September 9, 2021

In this daily horoscope for September 9, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon is in partnership-oriented Libra, but relationships get a little sticky toward the afternoon, as the moon faces off with power-hungry Pluto in hardworking Capricorn. Together, this Moon-Pluto aspect could trigger some nasty interactions with others, especially if we’re acting out on our insecurities or worst behavior. On the positive side, this cosmic combo can show us where we might need to be less accommodating or, in some cases, more cooperative.

Later in the afternoon, the vibe shifts for the better as the Libra moon meets up with abundant Jupiter in friendly Aquarius. Together, this star-powered team brings more levity to the day while also encouraging us to act on behalf everyone's best interest, not just our own. Under this Moon-Jupiter combo, we might enjoy hanging out with friends or having some after-work fun.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2021 monthly horoscope.

If you're looking to connect with folks whether for business or pleasure, the moment is yours. Thanks to your charm and gift of gab, people are listening intently. Say something worthwhile.

You could find success today when it comes to a specific goal or career-related matter. However, be mindful of dashing off to the next goal. Enjoy the fruits of your labor.

You've got the power to wow folks today, so why doubt yourself? Bask in your own light. You never know what kind of juicy things you will attract in love and beyond.

If you're feeling more moody or withdrawn than usual, know that it’s a sign for you to slow down and get the care and rest that you need. It’s OK to say no. Don’t feel guilty.

You’re on the go today and most likely juggling what’s in your inbox, too. Just make sure you don't run yourself ragged and take on more than you can do. Ask for help. It will arrive.

If you've been working on a financial goal and you still have a ways to go, try not to see it as a character flaw within you. Pat yourself on the back for doing the best with what you have.

You’re feeling better than you have been in a while. Try to savor this feeling and focus on the things that bring you hope, rather than dwelling on things that bring you down.

It's time to dial things back a bit today and tend to your deeper needs. Tune out the noise of the world and take a break. Beautifying your living space can shift your mood for the better.

Something you've been hoping for may be finally starting to materialize. Try to stay positive and surround yourself with positive people. Don’t obsess over what you don’t have.

You're focused on your goals today, and you could end up making progress. However, don’t let the need for outside validation be the thing that makes or breaks your stride.

Be mindful of focusing too hard on the future. Practicing the art of gratitude can help you find more joy in being present. You are enough just as you are. Celebrate yourself.

You need some love and tenderness today. Connect with someone that you love. Meanwhile, protect and conserve your energy. Not everyone deserves access to you.