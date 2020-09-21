Here's Your Horoscope For Today: September 21, 2020

In this September 21 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, the founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It's a day for intense focus and making strategic moves as rational Mercury in Libra squares off with power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn in the early morning giving us the X-Ray vision we need to craft an airtight plan and execute it. At the same time, the Moon finishes out her stay instinctive and incisive Scorpio, adding to the day's razor-sharp vibe.

With the Moon in Scorpio teaming up with planets in determined Capricorn and the Sun in disciplined Virgo later in the morning, we can kick off the day with the right amount of drive and concentration to get things done and move past obstacles. However, as this cosmic combination can also bring an obsessive energy with it, it's important that we don't give too much attention to the wrong things.

By the late afternoon, the Moon enters philosophical and optimistic Sagittarius, which encourages us to take a step back and look at the bigger picture. The Moon in Sagittarius reminds to have hope and to make time for some joy in addition to all the hard work that needs to be done.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2020 monthly horoscopes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

If you give your energy to anything today, put it toward something you're really passionate about. If finances have been an issue, you can find a viable solution now, especially with debts. Have faith all will work out.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your romantic life gets some attention today whether your single or not. If you have a partner, spice things up. If single, you and someone special could take the connection a step further. Be clear on what you want.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

If you need a pick-me-up, today is a good time to organize or spruce up your living space. Shifting the energy in your home can help to shift the energy in you. Too, doing kind things for others returns the goodwill to you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Creatively, you're on a roll today. Follow through on ideas and enlist the support of others as needed. Your romantic life could also get a boost. In terms of your health and well-being, take time to take care of you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It's time to get a home or family related affair in order today, especially where money and expenses may be concerned. Also, in what ways do you need to better care for your mental well-being? Spark some joy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Whatever you set your mind to now, there's a good chance that you can do it, even if it takes some patience and persistence. Don't give up on yourself. If you need a timeout, take it. Regroup and come back stronger.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Be mindful of what gets your attention now as not everything is worth the energy. However, it's possible that you may need to get something off your chest now. Remember, you're just as important as everyone else.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You could be feeling extra sensitive today, so try not to take things too personally. What you should do is anything that you can do to nourish yourself. Let your friends love up on you. Put goodness out into the world.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You could be feeling some worry or anxiety today that something you want won't pan out. Don't feed the fear. Instead, focus on the things that are in your control and work with that. Give yourself some extra love and care, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You should feel some level of optimism and satisfaction today as something you've been envisioning is beginning to come together. If there's any obstacles in your way, you can overcome them.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might find that something you once had your mind set on no longer has the same appeal. Trust this feeling as it's pushing toward something more authentic. There's no looking back now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

It could be easy for you to focus on all the things that could go wrong, but you're encouraged to put your attention on all the things that can go right. Stay optimistic. Enlist your people if you need a pep talk.

