Here's Your Horoscope For Today: September 22, 2020

In this September 22 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, the founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It's a big day today thanks to the beginning of the fall season here in the Northern Hemisphere, and today is also the first day of Libra season. The confident Sun enters partnership-oriented and balance seeking Libra mid-morning, bringing the focus to teamwork, relationships, and fairness. We shine brightest now when we can hold space for others in addition to ourselves and strive to live a balanced life.

Meanwhile, the Moon remains in philosophical Sagittarius, putting us in the mood to engage activities that enable us to debate opinions with others, learn new things, and share what we know; particularly when it comes to what's fair and just. With Libra season underway, we can expect more activities like this as the days go on.

By late tonight, the Sagittarius Moon teams up with warm and playful Venus in Leo, which reminds us to seek out things that inspire and fill us with joy.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2020 monthly horoscopes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Things could be heating up for you romantically today, particularly when you open yourself up to something new. Meanwhile, seek out ways you can help or advocate on behalf of others. The blessings will bounce back.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today calls for a purge when it comes to decluttering your environment or cutting back on things that aren't good for you. Focus more on feeling good on the inside and out. Start small and keep going.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

If you're in a flirty mood and you've got your eye on someone, this could be a good time to shoot your shot. Romance aside, it's also a good time for connecting with people you love and creating some joy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

An opportunity could come in for you today that could help you financially. If so, don't be shy about asking or negotiating for what you want. With family, you may be moved to help them in some way. Take care of you, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It seems like you've got all the gifts, charm, and wit today to get you where you want to go. Use your talents accordingly as now's the time when you can get an idea or plan off the ground. In love you win, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Home and family are in the spotlight now as time spent with family or secluded away from the world could be the recharge that you need. If looking to move, you score a place for the right price. Finances improve.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

The sun shines upon you, so use your light to bring focus to matters that are dear to your heart and your community. Your words and ideas can make an impact. Your friends are ready to help.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might not have a ton of energy now which is why you need to be specific about what you give your energy to, especially with goal-setting. Career-wise, you could experience a win. Celebrate your gains.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

It's all about your community and friendships now, making it necessary that you get the support you need from your crew, as well as seeking out ways you can offer that support too. Spread love and inspiration.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

The spotlight is on your goals and aspirations now. Though when it comes to pursuing them today, you're encouraged to only do what you feel deeply within your heart, even if that means taking a timeout.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might be hit with a dose of optimism now when it comes to achieving your goals. Recognize how much of an impact you have on others when it comes to your wisdom and smarts. The world needs you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Self-empowerment is the theme for you today as you're called to build on what you love about yourself and compassionately embrace what you don't. Know you are already whole.

