Here's Your Horoscope For Today: September 24, 2020

In this September 24 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, the founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Though the Moon is in grounded and stoic Capricorn today, it could be difficult to stay cool and calm as communicative Mercury in fair-minded Libra faces off with angry and assertive Mars in Aries for much of the day. Under this Mercury-Mars opposition and the Moon facing off with wounded Chiron in Aries, tempers could flare and words could fly, making it necessary that we do our best to adopt some patience from the Moon in Capricorn. However, for those of us that have difficulty in speaking up for ourselves, this Mercury-Mars combo will help us to get out point across loud and clear.

By the afternoon, the meeting between the Moon in Capricorn and independent Uranus in Taurus gives us the opportunity to detach a bit from our emotions and find some objectivity, or at the very least, a clear-headed solution to a problem. On another note, we can use this Moon-Uranus aspect to help us with moving away from anything that's become outworn or stagnant and toward something fresh and innovative.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2020 monthly horoscopes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're reminded to pick and choose your battles today, as not everyone or everything might be worth your time and energy. If you have a legit bone to pick with someone, try to take the mature, responsible route.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Aries.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It may be hard for you to sit still today as you might have lots you want to do. However, now's the time to create more of a work-life balance for yourself. Take a different approach to how you normally do things.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Taurus.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A "friend" or peer could be demanding of your time and attention today in a way that might undermine your self-confidence. Protect your peace and your energy. Don't dim your light for anyone.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Gemini.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could have a conflict today with someone in a position of authority. The best way to handle it is by dealing with a neutral third party. Meanwhile, don't let others shake the trust that you have in yourself.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Cancer.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might have some strong opinions to share today, but before you go posting to social media or send off those messages, take time to consider if what you have to say is constructive information for the receiver.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Leo.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You thrive in moments of crisis, but sometimes it's best to take the easy way out rather than creating unnecessary drama or struggle for yourself. Drop your burdens for now.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Virgo.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Others could try your patience today. While you have a choice as to how you respond, don't swallow what you feel just to keep someone else happy. You don't always have to be responsible for other's feelings.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Libra.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your brain needs a time out. While you might want to push through and work today, you're reminded that being productive is also about taking care of your health and well-being. Nourish yourself.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Scorpio.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might think you know what's best right now, but you can actually get further by being open to what others have to say. As long as you're not compromising on your values, take a moment to learn something.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Sagittarius.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your work and your private life could be demanding a lot from you now. Tackle what you can, but do take time out to take care of you, too. You don't have to be a superhero.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Capricorn.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could be on an information overload today, which could fry your nerves. Step back and get in some quiet time for now. Don't worry, the world will still be there when you return.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Aquarius.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may want to risk it all today when it comes to an intimate connection or a financial decision, but you're encouraged to slow your roll for now. Think about the long term instead. That's where you'll find success.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Pisces.