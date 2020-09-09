Here's Your Horoscope For Today: September 9, 2020

In this September 9 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, the founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

With the Moon in fast-paced Gemini and the Sun in busy Virgo, we may be looking to stay busy and on-the-go too. Though with ambitious and action-oriented Mars beginning its two-month retrograde in enthusiastic Aries, we're pushed to do things at a much slower pace. When Mars goes retrograde, it's usually a time that's best used for taking a time out and reassessing where we're investing our energy. We also might feel more frustrated or impatient as things slow down, making it even more important to redirect our energy into less stress inducing situations. Of course, as Mars is also associated with anger, the Mars retrograde will push us to develop a healthier relationship with it.

Still, there are a few bright spots during the day with the Moon in Gemini teaming up with Mercury in Libra, which can help negotiations and communications to go well. Later in the afternoon, the Sun in Virgo teams up with lucky Jupiter stationed in grounded Capricorn, which bodes well for anything requiring a practical, persistent, or patient approach toward success. For those of us that have been taking the time to put in the effort toward something we're building, this Sun-Jupiter combo could bring a payoff of some sort.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2020 monthly horoscopes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You could see your hard work paying off today, but know that empires aren't built in a day. Now, you're called to get crystal clear on the next phase of your plan and to be patient in getting there. Friends can lend support.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today, you could find yourself in the spotlight thanks to your talents or gifts. Even if you feel like staying behind the scenes, it's important that you celebrate yourself. Don't give thought or attention to the haters.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may need to take a timeout from all of the activities, causes, and groups you're involved in so you can give some more time and attention to yourself and redirect your energy into things better aligned with you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're intuition is spot on now, so trust it, especially in making any decisions related to your professional life. Laying low or reassessing your strategy is advised now. Though now could be a good time to call in a favor.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might find yourself with an influx of opportunities to share your ideas or collaborate on a project. Though now's the time for taking things off your plate instead of piling them on. Being choosy pays off.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You could receive some acknowledgement or recognition for your work today, though be mindful of being too humble. You're called to step more fully into your power now. Hint: get comfortable in the spotlight.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You can make some big things happen with your words and wit, especially when you speak or act from the heart. Be mindful of those who may try to detract or distract you from your goal. Not everyone deserves your attention.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You may need to dial things back a bit today and either focus on your emotional well-being or on something you're working on solo. Either way, slow and steady wins the race. Start conserving your energy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

There may be lots of people vying for your attention today, but be careful about who and what you give your attention to, particularly with new ventures or romantic interests. Think quality over quantity.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Your health and well-being are priority and that includes your mental health. Being proactive about your well-being will bring reward, especially as a home or family situation can get stressful. Take care of you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're in need of some fun and adventure today and you've got the green light to go get some. Although there may be lots going on, it's time to be more selective about what you're entertaining.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

There's things that you want to accomplish now, but don't compare yourself to others who are already in the position you desire to be in. Acknowledge what you do have. Opportunity could come through a friend or peer.

