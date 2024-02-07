Your Horoscope For The February 9 New Moon

The next new moon will arrive on Feb. 9 at 5:59 p.m. EST, and it’s positively packed with inspirational vibes. For many zodiac signs, there will also be a strong urge to reassess friendships and relationships, so it’s set to be quite the week — especially ahead of Valentine’s Day.

“With this new moon, the desire to break free is loud,” says astrologer Catherine Gerdes. New moons always hold the potential to illuminate a new path, she says, but this one has extra potent “new phone, who this” energy.

The upcoming new moon is in Aquarius, and Uranus will also move into Taurus, which means things can change quickly. “Some may find that an aspect of their practical lives or physical stability must be sacrificed,” Gerdes tells Bustle. “But it’s not on the chopping block in vain — it’s for the sake of personal freedom.”

To top it off, the new moon is forming a sextile with the north node and Chiron conjunction, says Gerdes. This celestial mix is also an ideal time for healing, which goes hand-in-hand with dropping the old while looking ahead to new beginnings.

According to Gerdes, it’ll make sense to rethink what you’ve been doing day-to-day, and maybe even take a couple of risks so that you can create the type of future you want.

To learn more about how the upcoming new moon will affect you, keep reading below for your sun and rising signs.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) FG Trade/E+/Getty Images As Feb. 9 gets closer, Aries, you might be inspired to shed messy friendships, shake up your social life, and look for fresh connections. “This new moon highlights your eleventh house [of friendships] where your ruling planet [Mars] is soon to explore,” says Gerdes. “While you’re reassessing your partnerships, your desire to connect with new groups of people may be heightened.” This explains why you’ve been itching to join a club or a social hobby, like a trivia group or a rock climbing meet-up. “There’s a link between your healing, personal growth, and connection with like-minded souls,” says Gerdes. “Lean into it.”

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Don’t be surprised if you wake up this week with the urge to completely overhaul your life, Taurus. “This new moon carries deep significance around your career and reputation,” says Gerdes. “The coming month could support you to leave the well-worn path you’ve traveled and provide a clue as to where you’re headed next.” To make the most of the new moon energy, take the time to storyboard your life. Ask yourself what’s next when it comes to work and long-term goals, and then map it all out. According to Gerdes, this is the perfect time to go after the things you’ve been secretly daydreaming about.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Gemini, this new moon is hanging out in your ninth house, which means you’ll be drawn to all things expansive, like travel and education. You might even feel brave enough to go through with a booking or two. “Whether it’s a course you’ve been eyeing or a far-flung destination, some illumination could come during this new moon,” says Gerdes. “Information regarding recent certification, program acceptance, or publishing milestones could be tied to this lunation, as well.”

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) izusek/E+/Getty Images The Feb. 9 new moon comes on the heels of Pluto’s entrance into your house of shared contracts and intimate relationships, Cancer, so get ready for a few shake-ups. Since Pluto represents secrets and mysteries, the moon might shine light on something you’ve been wondering about, possibly related to your relationship. “Although these illuminations may surprise you, these can be the ticket you need to adjust your partnerships for the long run,” she says. “Tension in relationships can reveal the deadweight that needs to be cut.”

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) The upcoming new moon will add weight to your house of partnerships, Leo, which could play out at work or in your personal life — or both. “New information could come to light, especially around business ties,” says Gerdes. It won’t be easy, but the info you glean could play a role in helping you to move forward in a better direction. Think of it as a time to separate what you want from what you need. The new moon is, after all, a good time to let go of everything that’s no longer serving you.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) You know that perfect morning routine you’ve been lusting over on TikTok? The one that includes waking up early and doing yoga before work? Now’s the best time to give it a go. This new moon will shine a big, bright light on your house of routine and health, says Gerdes, which means it’s an opportune moment to change your wellness habits — and have them stick. Doing one nice thing for yourself right now could have a ripple effect on other areas of your life, too, and before you know it you’ll be posting similar videos of your own.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) FG Trade Latin/E+/Getty Images Just in time for Valentine’s Day comes a new moon that will have you second-guessing everything related to love. If you’re single, it will be the perfect time to peel yourself off the couch and maybe go on a date or two. (No really. It’ll be fun.) For Libras in relationships, Gerdes says this week could cause you to rethink what you’re doing with your SO — and it might even lead to a breakup. “Healing the way you view partnerships is highlighted, and this can involve some shifts in your current relationship status,” she says.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) For Scorpio, this new moon will light up your house of family, which represents home, routine, and tradition. If your life has been feeling rocky lately, Gerdes says this is the ideal time to lean into a new routine. “Healing and stability can be found through incorporating structure into your day-to-day,” she says. You’ve been floating around and doing whatever, so it’ll feel good to set more rules for yourself, like a specific bedtime. A move could also be on the horizon, which will likely feel stressful and exhilarating all at the same time. “You might invest in a change of your current home and consider moving, renovating, or making changes related to your family life,” she says.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) This new moon will get your creative juices flowing, Sagittarius. If you’ve been looking for a hobby, this is your chance to buy those craft items that have been sitting in your shopping cart. (Looking at you, knitting needles.) The energy of this new moon might also inspire you to get out and connect with your community, so lean into it by looking for meet-ups or volunteer organizations. “An opportunity for change could arise within your neighborhood or local surroundings,” she says, “so be open to new connections and heart-to-heart chats.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images During this new moon, money will be the name of the game for Capricorn. “With lots of energy stirring in your second house, your personal foundation could become an obsession,” says Gerdes. Suddenly, you’ll want to learn everything you can about investments and 401(k)s so that you feel even more secure about the future. At the same time, the new moon could also rock your relationship. “If your current [situation] isn’t aligned with your inner needs and positive self-worth, you’re likely to feel a surge of inspiration to build something new and more long-lasting, even if this requires going solo or leading the charge, which comes naturally, anyway,” Gerdes says.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) The upcoming new moon will kickstart a transformative cycle for Aquarius. “This isn’t some superficial change, but a long-lasting one as Pluto has nestled into your sign,” says Gerdes. Use the new moon’s Aquarius energy to your advantage by assessing what is and isn’t working in your life. Go through everything with a fine-tooth comb, from your career to your relationships, and even your friendships. “If issues surrounding disempowerment have arisen, this new moon is a chance to acknowledge whatever comes to light and move forward in brand new ways,” she says.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) “This new moon can be a time best suited for solitude as it traverses your house of spirituality and the subconscious,” says Gerdes. So yes, this is your astrological excuse to continue bed rotting into the foreseeable future. This is a time of rest for Pisces, so it’s more than OK to nap, stay in, and spend the weekend alone. If you do want to feel productive, pay attention to your dreams every time you wake up from a snooze. According to Gerdes, they might have some hidden meanings, especially around personal growth and healing, that could inspire your next move.

Source:

Catherine Gerdes, astrologer, board-certified health coach