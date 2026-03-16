Your Horoscope For The Week Of March 16 – 22

Big changes are on the horizon this week: Winter turns to spring, Pisces season turns to Aries season, Mercury retrograde coming to an end, and a new astrological year begins. Fresh starts all around!

The hectic week kicks off quietly, though. The moon dips into dreamy and sensitive Pisces on Monday, gently setting the stage for the new moon that rises midweek and easing everyone into the shifts that lie ahead.

On Tuesday, the moon activates the triple conjunction between Mercury retrograde, the fateful North Node, and hot-headed Mars, encouraging everyone to learn from past mistakes and take charge of their own destiny. No more running from the truth or blindly repeating history. It’s time to push past whatever walls you seem to keep hitting.

The next day, the heart-opening new moon in Pisces brings spiritual clarity and alignment, encouraging you to dream up your own version of the future and see how the universe responds. Manifest without overly attaching yourself to the outcome. Sometimes the thing you need isn’t the thing you thought you wanted, so leave room for surprises.

Friday, March 20 is a day for celebration, as the spring equinox, Aries season, and the astrological new year all officially begin at 10:46 a.m. ET. A few hours later, Mercury stations direct, bringing an end to the planet’s first 2026 retrograde and clearing the roads ahead for more momentum and forward motion.

Coming on the heels of Wednesday’s beautiful new moon, this refreshing cosmic vibe shift fills everyone with a newfound sense of motivation and hope — especially as go-getter planet Mars forms a beautifully inspiring trine with lucky planet Jupiter the following day. Take all that retrograde stagnation, winter scarcity, and Pisces season daydreams and transmute them into red-hot action. Right now, you can make magic happen.

The week wraps up with a powerful Neptune cazimi, during which the sun will meet with this spiritual, dreamy planet and shine its light through Neptune’s numinous rose-colored fog. It’s less about seeing things clearly with your eyes and more about reading between the lines, picking up on the invisible things that shape the world around you. It’s a beautiful Sunday for creative daydreams, mystical musings, and intuitive realizations.

Read on for your horoscopes for the week of March 16 – 22, 2026.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Mercury retrograde has been testing your patience since Feb. 26, but if you can give yourself just a few more days of sitting still, then you’ll be rewarded with a beautiful boon of clarity. Mid-week, the new moon catalyzes a spiritual reset, helping you level up and align with your higher self. Once Mercury retrograde ends and Aries season starts on Friday, it’s all systems go. Time to build yourself a whole new world.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) It’s never fun to feel out of place in a group, but sometimes that’s the exact type of awkward energy that pushes you to find your true voice and align with a more authentic crew. Mid-week, the new moon shows you a path forward that you may not have been able to dream up in the past, and may even connect you with people who can bring these visions to life. Take what you’re feeling and let it simmer internally this weekend. Your brain is the perfect pressure cooker.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) The stagnant energy you’ve been feeling around your current career path should start clearing this week, and recent professional struggles should start making more sense. Growth can be uncomfortable, but you’re starting to feel more at ease with whatever it is you’re evolving toward. Own it, take charge of it, and make sure that you’re staying true to yourself all the way through.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Gentle reminder: There’s no limit to how much you can learn, and there’s never just one right way to do things. This week you’ll have a chance to see just how vast the world is — and how much potential there is in exploring outside of what you already know. Just because your perspective and opinions might be different next year doesn’t mean you’re wrong today. It simply means you’re evolving, and isn’t that better than always staying the same?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) There’ve been so many emotions brewing beneath the surface, but the mid-week new moon serves as a lovely reset for the tangled mess within. Your feelings are making more sense — and furthermore, you’re feeling more equipped to use this awareness to your advantage. Matters of the heart are always complicated, but understanding yourself more deeply will allow you to spread your wings and fly.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Mercury retrograde has put some of your closest relationships to the test, but this week, it’s clear that the ride-or-dies can take the heat. The new moon brings honesty and emotional awareness to your connections, allowing you to clear the air with those you love and solidify your bonds on a more authentic foundation. It feels good to let go of baggage. While you don’t have to forget, it probably can’t hurt to forgive.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This week could be the wake-up call you’ve been waiting for. Your wellness can’t constantly take a backseat to work, social obligations, or other distractions disguised as responsibilities. Putting your health first and prioritizing your general well-being is what allows you to make all the other magic in your life happen. Build a new routine, and make sure you’re at the center of it.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) A creative reset is hitting your spirit this week, allowing you to take all that emotion and passion and channel it into a beautiful burst of inspiration. Whether you pour your magic into an art project, a hobby, or simply a new perspective, the weekend is your time to act. Make the first move toward actualizing your visions. You have the same number of hours in your day as everyone else, so choose how you use them, and do it wisely.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Nostalgia doesn’t always feel very productive, but this week, it can actually be helpful to get swept away in your memories. Exploring your past experiences through the lens of the present moment gives you a chance to truly process the lessons you’ve learned and take something new from what’s already happened. You usually prefer the type of growth that comes from trying something new, but don’t forget to mine the things you’ve already done for overlooked gems.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You don’t always have a lot to say, but when you do choose to say something, people listen. You’ve been gathering your thoughts and feelings on some matter over the past weeks, and the mid-week new moon might be the catalyst you need to finally speak up. Putting your thoughts into words gives them a whole new type of power, so get them out of your head and into the world — then watch your ideas take on an entirely new life.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Sometimes it’s easier to fantasize about living off-grid like a forest fairy than it is to face the cold, hard responsibilities of daily human life. But what if you don’t have to let go of your dreams in order to make your current situation more functional? Find small ways to maintain agency and individuality in a world that feels like it leaves you so little control. No one has the power to stomp the uniqueness out of your spirit.