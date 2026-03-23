Your Horoscope For The Week Of March 23 – 29

Mercury retrograde is over, Aries season is here, and as of the vernal equinox on Friday, it’s finally springtime. Rejoice! It’s a new week — a highly productive one at that — and it may very well feel like a whole new era, given the positive and powerful cosmic shifts that took place over the weekend. This year has had a rocky start astrologically, but starting this week, things should finally start to pick up momentum.

The moon enters busy-bodied Gemini first thing on Monday, bringing sharper mental acuity and more openness around emotions. A series of sweet lunar connections shortly thereafter kick off the week on a friendly, productive, and creative start. The moon connects with cosmic lovers Venus and Mars on Tuesday, making it a great day for sparking up some romance or making other interpersonal connections.

Productivity soars midweek, as the annual Saturn cazimi hits on Wednesday, giving everyone more stamina, long-term vision, and a greater sense of responsibility. Buckle down and tackle the more tenuous tasks on your to-do list now, while your work ethic is this easy to channel. Emotionally, you may feel extra sensitive, as the moon will be in soft-hearted Cancer, and Thursday’s conjunction between lover Venus and wounded-healer Chiron could make you feel especially vulnerable. Focus on getting sh*t done instead of drowning in feelings.

Friday opens the door to a positive and empowering weekend. The moon enters charismatic and confidence-boosting Leo, adding a dose of optimism and good cheer to your endeavors. With the sun in feisty Aries and the moon in theatrical Leo — both red-hot fire signs — it may be tempting to get sucked up into drama that doesn’t involve you. However, it’s best to resist the urge. Stay in your lane and you’ll find that the vibes stay high.

Saturday brings a rare and buzzy alignment between rule-making Saturn and intensity-seeking Pluto, giving this weekend the potential to catalyze major personal transformations. If you dig deep and give yourself a little tough love, you’ll find that there’s very little you can’t change about your own life using the power of intention and discipline. Give yourself a reality check so that you can build yourself a life you love to live.

Read on for this week’s horoscope for each zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21-April 19) There’s almost nothing you can’t accomplish this week if you put your mind to it, as you’re likely feeling more motivated and driven than you have all year so far — so don’t let your self-consciousness about other people’s potential judgment get in the way of action. If there are things in your life that aren’t going the way you want them to, take the first step toward change now, even if it’ll require a lot of work. The pay off will be well worth it.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Something is brewing deep within you, but it might be hard to see it for exactly what it is — and maybe that’s OK. Sometimes your spirit knows what needs to change in your life before your mind does, so let these subterranean shifts materialize at their own pace. In the meantime, just go about your business and do your best to honor whatever it feels like your higher self is trying to tell you. You can find your way through the dark.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You’re feeling extra motivated and confident going into this week, so don’t let anything or anyone rain on your parade. If you keep this momentum going, you’ll be able to create some magical things in the future — and you’ll start attracting people into your circle who get your vibe and vision. As you reconnect with your goals now that your cosmic ruler Mercury is no longer retrograde, you’ll find that working collaboratively comes more naturally, so assemble yourself a dream team.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Building your dream career takes time, but this week in particular is a powerful moment for laying out the foundation for where you want to go. What insecurities need to be fought off in order to push forward? Is there a part of leadership and authority that you’re afraid to embrace within yourself? No more shying away from what you want. Dive deep into your core and align with the things you want to accomplish in this life.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) There are always infinite potential paths laid out in front of you. Some of safer, reasonable choices, and relatively expected choices. Others are far-out, wild, and totally out of left field. How often do you find yourself setting off on roads that look more like the latter? If there are adventures you’d like to take on or unusual interests you’d like to explore, this week is your chance to plant a seed. Life’s too short to not take risks and be spontaneous. Trust the universe.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Work and social obligations are sure to keep you busy this week, but that doesn’t mean there’s not deep personal growth playing in the background. You’re developing a sort of emotional X-ray vision, seeing all the most vulnerable truths about your closest relationships and desires. This can bring about a greater sense of compassion for yourself and others, but it also gives you the clarity to know where boundaries need to be set or issues need to be worked out. Trust yourself to know where to draw a line.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) It’s easy to fall into the people-pleasing trap in relationships, especially when you’re seeking harmony and social ease. But in the long run, putting your needs last isn’t going to benefit your bonds with anyone. You might find yourself facing a situation with someone this week that requires you to set a boundary or prioritize yourself first. Resist the urge to betray yourself and you’ll find that you’re rewarded with a more authentic connection and much more confidence.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Self-reflection always leads to growth, and as a spiritual water sign, that kind of personal evolution is always going to take place on a more emotional level. However, this week asks you to tap into the more mundane and everyday elements of your life. Changing your daily habits is hard and won’t usually happen overnight, but the planets are offering you a loophole this week that can help you restructure your routine in a way that lasts. Never doubt your ability to be disciplined.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) No more sitting around and dreaming about the passion projects you’ve been hoping to get off the ground. This week you’re hitting a creative breaking point, and it may very well feel like acting on your inspiration is do or die. Your drive to express your inner vision is being activated for a reason — so honor that desire and start figuring out how to give your ideas some wings. When you plan ahead and put your heart into it, taking a risk doesn’t have to be so risky.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You’ve got discipline and work ethic to spare when it comes to your career, but this week, you might want to dedicate some of those skills to your personal life, too. Issues within your family or living situation could come to light, making you realize what’s inarguably not working for you. When your foundations feel harmonious, you’re able to accomplish so much more in the outside world. Set some boundaries if needed and start tidying up any messes that are pulling your attention away from the important things.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) There have been some exciting creative ideas swirling around in that head of your for a while. But whether it’s self-consciousness or simply lack of resources, something has kept you from broadcasting those out into the world — at least until now, anyway. This week is a beautiful time to connect with your visionary plans and make connections that can help you manifest them. Start talking to people and see what synchronicities lead you somewhere relevant.