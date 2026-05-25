Your Horoscope For The Week Of May 25 – 31

It’s the last week of May, and the planets are bringing this month’s cosmic energy to a climax, wrapping things up with some constructive challenges and a cathartic release.

The sun and high-octane Mars activate the Nodes of Destiny on Monday, immediately asking everyone to tap into the path-shifting journeys they’ve been on over the past year and make sure they’re in alignment with what feels spiritually correct. The moon in diplomatic and charming Libra allows you to approach these deep matters in an emotionally balanced and thoughtful way over the first half of the work week.

A series of tough square aspects involving fiery Mars, romantic Venus, tough-love Saturn, and intensity-seeking Pluto could bring up some interpersonal and internal tensions midweek. A combination of power struggles and fear of commitment makes it more difficult to connect with others collaboratively over these few days, whether on a personal or professional level. However, if you can summon some patience and channel your frustrations more productively and responsibly, you might find that you wind up with more clarity on goals and desires than you had before.

The moon also enters mysterious and moody Scorpio midweek, giving emotions a greater depth but a spikier edge. Competitive streaks could really flare on Thursday, so beware of burning yourself out trying to win a race you don’t even need to be participating in. However, things take a positive turn after that, and everyone will feel a little more optimistic and open-hearted as the weekend draws nearer.

On Saturday morning, the moon hits adventurous and knowledge-seeking Sagittarius, inspiring everyone to do something outside of their comfort zone and envision the magic that exists over the rainbow. This culminates in Sunday’s full moon — which is also a blue moon, given that it’s the second full moon to hit this month — and it’s a time to have some faith in yourself and the universe. What would life look like if you dreamed a little bigger and reached a little further?

Read on for each zodiac sign’s weekly horoscope.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Stay present when heartfelt memories or difficult feelings that arise this week. There’s a lot of opportunity for introspection if you’re willing to look within, especially regarding your relationships. If you’re willing to explore beneath the surface, you’ll undoubtedly reach an exciting and healing breakthrough moment under the full moon. As above, so below.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You’ve got lots of energy to devote to furthering your success this week, but if you get caught up in competitive power games at work, you might end up wasting your focus on things that aren’t serving your highest good. Before jumping into defense mode, take time to reflect on your true motives, fears, and desires. Then make sure you’re moving with intention and awareness.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Let go of self-doubt and embrace whatever excites you. This week is pulling your creativity and thirst for knowledge up to the surface, filling you with inspiration that can be channeled toward anything your heart desires. The people around you can add to this magic under the full moon weekend, so long as you stay open to constructive criticism and outside input.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) There’s lots to reflect on within that cosmic crab shell of yours. Understanding yourself is always a good thing, but you may feel like it’s hard to align your truth with the responsibilities that are currently on your shoulders at work. You don’t have to sacrifice who you are for what you do. Release unnecessary tasks from your schedule and make more space for authenticity.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Stay present with yourself as the week begins. Ideas and connections are flowing in your direction, and taking time to process this incoming energy is the best way to turn these experiences into inspiration. By the weekend, you’ll have alchemized your emotions into creativity, if you’ve put your mind to it. Take a leap of faith and follow your vision.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) There’s been a big emphasis on your career this past week, so financial matters and communication are important areas of focus. What will best support your success? However, balance is important — so while being on your grind through the work week is good, make sure you take some time over the weekend to tend to personal matters and get some rest.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) When the world feels like it’s spinning at double speed, it’s nice to intentionally slow yourself down and get present with your feelings. Spend time this week grounding yourself in your reality. By the time the weekend rolls around, you’ll be able to separate the wheat from the chaff much more easily. Let go of distractions so you can focus on your big picture goals.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) The beginning of the week may be a slow slog, so let yourself rest. You’ll get your spark back by Wednesday or Thursday, and you’ll feel much more in tune with your own feelings. If it still feels like life is moving too fast, ground yourself by focusing only on things within your control.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You’re feeling more connected to your relationships and social circle lately. Deep conversations with friends or acquaintances early in the week could inspire you to think in a new way. Take this perspective shift and use it as a spiritual mirror. The full moon is your opportunity to shed old skins and embrace the version of yourself that’s been trying to emerge from deep within.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You’ll hit a productive stride this week if you focus on sticking to your routine, but is your current trajectory scratching your creative itch the way you want it to? Don’t veer off-course on a whim, but do take some time to reflect on what you really want rather than just pushing ahead on autopilot forever. Even if you have no real plan, you have the power to clear space for your inner self to communicate its needs.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) A desire to break out of the box and do something completely new is lighting a spark within you this week, so don’t let old fears or self-doubt creep in and cramp your style. If you follow your heart, you’ll inevitably be heading in the right direction. Trust the process and have faith in your ability to land on your feet. You’ve got the support you need to be able to act from a place of authenticity.