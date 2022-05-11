Between the dizzying kickoff of Mercury retrograde and the back-to-back eclipses that are currently rocking our world, Taurus season 2022 has been a rocky road to remember. During the final week of the season, on May 15 PT/16 ET, the May 2022 full moon lunar eclipse will rise in the skies, bringing powerful revelations and a deep emotional release for all zodiac signs. Also known as the Flower Moon, this eclipse is here to help us root out our personal gardens of any weeds that are hindering fresh spiritual growth growth — so you’ll want to know how the May full moon lunar eclipse will affect your sign.

Rising in the secretive and sensitive sign of Scorpio, May’s total lunar eclipse — the first of the year — will trudge up some deep-seated truths and help us purge away what’s no longer serving us. It’s likely to be an emotionally-charged lunation, but there will also be a sense of relief that comes along with this cosmic release of energy. Scorpio zodiac vibes are all about transformation, so trust that the eclipse-fueled changes unfolding now will help to more closely align us with our purpose. We’re just starting to clear a path toward what’s truly meant for us.

Eclipses in astrology are known for being destabilizing and chaotic, as they often bring many sudden shifts, and this one is set to be especially fraught with action. The sun and the eclipsed moon will be aspecting an entire slew of major planets — including hot-headed Mars, serious Saturn, expansive Jupiter, illusive Neptune, and power-hungry Pluto — which blends a lot of different feelings, influences, and motivations into our full moon experience. It’ll probably be intense, but it’ll be also be cathartic. Allow the waves of change to wash over you.

Here’s your horoscope for the May full flower moon eclipse.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It’s time for a deep spring cleaning of the spiritual variety, Aries. This eclipse is asking you to dive straight into the heart of your emotions and examine the subtle power dynamics, fears, and closely-held secrets that are weighing you down. Once you face the skeletons in your closet head-on, you can finally start letting them go.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The current eclipse series is catalyzing some deep shifts when it comes to your identity and partnerships, Taurus — so now’s the time to let go of some of the fear, shame, and baggage that you’ve been carrying around in your relationships. Be willing to face what’s in your heart and feel your true feelings.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The way you work and organize your life is changing in a dramatic way, Gemini — and this eclipse wants you to do away with all the sticky habits and deep-seated routines that are keeping you stuck in a rut. While you might find that your days are being shaken up by full moon drama, this kind of trial-by-fire restructuring might be exactly what you need to start anew.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Whether it manifests as you getting over a creative block or letting go of some long-held romantic hangups, this eclipse is here to pave the way for your soul to grow, Cancer. While these full moon revelations may be shocking or unexpected, they’ll also bring a well of fresh inspiration. The universe is making room for something deeper and more emotionally meaningful to develop.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Take a deep breath and get ready to face any family drama or close-to-home heartaches that have been weighing on your soul, Leo. This eclipse series is impacting your private and public life on the whole, but this time around, you’re going to have to get personal. It’s time to let go of the past for good and start finding your footing on a more solid emotional foundation.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

The truth is weighing heavily on your heart now, Virgo, so don’t hold back on expressing what needs to be communicated — even if it feels intense and vulnerable to do so. It’s time to speak your fears loud, share your deepest feelings, and commiserate with the world around you. Instead of keeping things bottled up inside, be willing to release so you can start healing.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Stop underestimating yourself, Libra, and start letting go of all that’s holding you back from embracing your highest self-worth. In what ways are you making yourself smaller? Can you find more empowerment in your life? Once you clear the clutter from your spirit and get in tune with your true self, you’ll be able to manifest that same magic in the material realm all around you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

This eclipse is a time of deep transformation and high emotional intensity, Scorpio — but if anyone can handle the pressure and come out the other side looking like a diamond, it’s you. You’re shedding your old skins and watching old pieces of your identity fall away. It may feel like walking through the heat of the flames, but remember that you’ll soon emerge from the ashes radically renewed.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

While no one loves adventure and excitement more than you, Sagittarius, there’s still part of you that craves spiritual stillness. However, the tumultuous vibe of this eclipse could temporarily make it hard to find peace. Whether you’re feeling tired or wired, the deep shifts taking place are affecting your energy levels and asking you to spend some time going inward and reflecting on your path.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

This eclipse is prompting you to let go of your old and outdated notions about what the future will be like, Capricorn — and start embracing possibilities that you never previously considered. You’re discovering new ways to be connect with others and forming new ideas of what it means to work as a team. Don’t be afraid to ask for help and support when you need it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Shake-ups in your professional life may prompt you to change course under the rays of this eclipse, Aquarius — as it’s hitting the most public area of your birth chart. Whether this marks a meaningful turning point in your career or a realization about what you truly want to pursue, trust that the changes unfolding now will help you align with your higher purpose.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

This total lunar eclipse is bringing revelations for all of us, Pisces — but for you, the awakenings will be on a spiritual and philosophical level. You’re in the process of overhauling your entire way of thinking and embracing a complete paradigm shift. While these sudden perspective checks and unexpected growth spurts may be destabilizing, trust that you’re getting to know yourself in a more authentic way.