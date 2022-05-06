If the intensity of eclipse season meddling with finances and self-worth wasn’t enough celestial drama, the stars have more surprises in store ahead of spring 2022’s Mercury retrograde. From May 10 to June 3, Mercury is backtracking in bubbly Gemini, inducing classic brain fog and general confusion before it ingresses in hopeless romantic Taurus, which directly targets our close relationships. Since the mischievous transit is orbiting two relational signs, knowing how Mercury retrograde spring 2022 affects your zodiac sign’s friendships is a must.

Mercury will spend time in its home sign, Gemini, for the first half of its retrograde. “Here, Mercury is all about human connection, facts and details, and jokes and tricks!” Dana DeFranco, astrologer and cohost of the Allegedly Astrology podcast, tells Bustle. “When it retrogrades in Gemini we can suffer from imposter syndrome and zoom in 1,000 times on every flaw, fact, or detail.” This can cause a bit of friction between friends, including misunderstandings, forgotten plans, and comparing yourself to others.

When Mercury reverses in relationship-oriented Taurus on May 22, the pressure on friendships get even fiercer. The earth sign is ruled by Venus, which is all about relationships and balance, so you may struggle to keep the peace in your inner circle and encounter stubbornness when it comes to finding a resolution.

Any negative festering emotions in your friendships may hit a fever pitch thanks to a pesky lunar eclipse in intense Scorpio on May 15. This lunation is bringing suppressed emotions and hidden agendas up to the surface. “The lunar eclipse can make us feel like the proverbial skeletons in our closets are banging on the door, demanding to be released,” explains DeFranco. “This can leave us reeling, understandably, and with Mercury retrograde in Gemini, internal monologue will already be rather critical.”

Between communication hiccups and relational tension, avoiding friendship drama might feel difficult. Keep reading to learn how Mercury retrograde spring 2022 will affect your zodiac sign’s friendships.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Hold your besties close during Mercury retrograde, Aries. Given that Mercury is moving into your area of money and communication, you could run into confusion such as mixed-up plans with friends or forgetting to Venmo them your portion of a bill. You “might find yourself rehauling your social budget, which can look like cutting back on dining out or treating yourself (and maybe a friend?) to dinner at a restaurant you’ve been dying to try,” says DeFranco.

Luckily, Jupiter, the planet of abundance, is in your native sign and forms a sextile aspect with Mercury. “Mercury retrograde can be a good time to reach out to siblings and close friends to catch up on each other's lives since Mercury retrogrades enhance the ability and desire to reconnect,” explains DeFranco.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Who says mixing friends and money was always a bad thing? Mercury retrograde may find you getting extra help from your pals to get you back on track on your financial goals. “You might hire a financial advisor or ask a trusted friend for insight related to your personal budget and set new goals for social spending,” DeFranco says. “Two sets of eyes can be better than one, and someone may spot something in your finances that you didn’t see, helping you to recover money.”

On the other hand, you could be internalizing what your friends say or take their lighthearted jokes personally. Mercury retrograde is a great opportunity to reflect on how you relate to others, and “it might be a time when you consider how good of a friend you are to yourself,” says DeFranco.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

How do you show up for your friends, Gemini? Mercury retrograde is analyzing your friendships as they relate to who you are as a person. “You might find yourself considering your personal role in your friendships and reflecting (and maybe even ruminating) on all the ways you are and are not a good friend,” explains DeFranco. Remember, the people in your life are reflections of you, and vice versa, so best to give yourself compassion when probing your role in your friendships. Take time to reflect on your expectations during this transit. “This can also be an excellent time to make peace with your past,” says DeFranco.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Is there something holding you back from totally connecting with your friends lately, Cancer? Mercury retrograde is spinning in your area of subconscious, so overthinking is in order — but remember not to take anything at face value right now, including yourself. “This can be a fruitful time to unearth and reflect on how your subconscious expectations of yourself and others impact how you choose your friends and how you show up in your friendships,” says DeFranco.

You’re constantly taking care of others, so you might feel hesitant to let your community take care of you. “Does the fear of getting hurt or seeming some type of way stop you from reaching out to certain people? When Mercury retrogrades back into Taurus, you might gain clarity on a friend situation that occurred in April or circle back to a goal you set around this time,” DeFranco adds.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Mercury retrograde is coming after your splurging habits, Leo, so be wary of any gaps in your spending. It’s possible you’ve been blowing money on outings with friends, but right now it’s important to revise your financial goals. This is all about slowing down and reviewing, so “this could also be a time to reconsider and re-examine your annual social budget as a whole,” explains DeFranco. This transit might reconnect you with your community. “You might also get back in touch with friends from college or friends with whom you’ve had significant, life-changing experiences — don’t be afraid to be the one who reaches out!”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Mercury retrograde may have you overanalyzing more than usual, Virgo, but you may feel extra naked when it comes to defining what kind of friendships you want to keep. “You might find yourself reflecting on your friend group and how it defines yourself and your public image,” says DeFranco. You may run into old friends, colleagues, or those you’ve met during your past travels, which could very well link you with new opportunities. “Doors you thought had closed may now re-open and friends from college may reach out now. This can be an especially spiritual and fruitful time for re-grounding and reminding yourself who TF you are,” says DeFranco.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You may find yourself meeting up with many old friends you’ve gathered over the years during Mercury retrograde, Libra. With Mercury spinning in your house of philosophy and travel, “this can be an especially beneficial time to reconnect with friends you’ve made abroad, friends from college, or friends from church,” explains DeFranco.

On the flip side, your social batteries may be running lower than usual. “You may also be surprised to find yourself wanting to unplug and spend some time alone to decompress,” DeFranco says. Don’t fret — you can connect with the outside world through knowledge and reading. “This can be a really great time to do a deep dive on the works of Carl Jung, or the works of other prominent psychoanalysts. A dream journal will be key!” adds DeFranco.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

What’s hiding in the dark will come to light during Mercury retrograde, Scorpio. What fears are holding you back from fostering a sincere bond with your friendships? The patterns you see in your romantic relationships may seep into your platonic friendships, so it’s a good idea to reflect and identify underlying issues that may be blocking your friendships.

“This may be a time when trust issues are featured prominently. And I don’t just mean trust issues in a negative sense,” explains DeFranco. “This mini era can have you going deeper with friends, and building more intimate bonds.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Beware of the return of the ex, Sagittarius, because Mercury retrograde is rocking the boat in your personal and professional relationships. It’s totally possible you’re overromanticizing an ex-fling or fighting the urge to reach out to someone from your past. “You may be surprised to find yourself wanting to call back friends and friends-with-benefits who you may or may not have ghosted in the past,” explains DeFranco. But don’t let expectations or doubts keep you from hearing them out. There’s no better time to reconnect or get closure than during Mercury’s backspin — just don’t get lost in what has been.

“This can also be a time when you find yourself defining the relationship or signing new contracts with partners, romantic, business, or otherwise,” says DeFranco. “Double-check the fine print, but don’t second guess your ability to commit to something greater than yourself.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Mercury retrograde may have you seeing beauty in the mundane as it spins in both your house of pleasure and routine. You could get closer to an acquaintance or someone you see on a daily basis, like work, school, clubs, or your hobbies. “This can be an exciting time and you might find yourself crushing on a coworker or having more opportunities to let your hair down with coworkers and really get to know each other,” explains DeFranco. “You may also find yourself surprised and humbled to want to reconnect with someone you may have previously rejected. Don’t be afraid to reach out!” Keep your heart and mind open — relationships are flourishing right now, even if they’re just platonic.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

With Mercury retrograde spinning in your area of pleasure as well as home and family, you could experience some blockages when it comes to these themes. On one hand, you may find it hard to connect or find joy in your friendships. On the other hand, this transit may have you blurring the lines between lovers and friends or you may find art and creativity to help you connect with others. “Aquarius is known for being a high-quality friend, and this Mercury retrograde may have you getting high on life with old friends and reminiscing on the past,” DeFranco says. “This can be an especially fruitful time to revisit a creative venture with a friend. Alternatively, you may find yourself hooking up with a friend whom you’ve crushed on before.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Boundary setting will be your friend during Mercury retrograde, Pisces. You may feel turbulence in the friendships that feel like family, since Mercury’s orbiting in your area of home before it targets your house of communication, which can muddy your self-expression. “It can be helpful to consider how your relationships with your parents and siblings and their expectations of you throughout your life have impacted how you show up in your friendships,” explains DeFranco.

The lunar eclipse in fellow water sign Scorpio may supercharge your intuitive abilities, helping you understand the intentions and agendas of those in your inner circle. “Pisces is an especially psychic sign, so don’t be surprised if these clues surface as AHA moments.”

Speaking of revelations, Mercury’s backtrack may fizzle surprising relationship dynamics with your friends. “This can also be a time when you start dating a friend, especially one with whom you have connected with in the past,” DeFranco says.