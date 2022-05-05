Spring has sprung, the sun is shining, and Mercury retrograde is officially back in town. From May 10 through June 3, mental planet Mercury will be backspinning through the signs of Gemini and Taurus, mixing up all sorts of things when it comes to communicating, timing, texting, and more. If you have any spring flings on deck, you’ll want to know how Mercury retrograde spring 2022 will affect your zodiac sign’s love life — because this transit could have a big influence on the logistics of our relationships.

Mercury spends the first half of its retrograde reversing through its home sign of Gemini, which rules communication, so beware of saying something you don’t mean on a date or misinterpreting a message from a partner, which could lead to frustrations or misunderstandings. On May 22, Mercury spins back into earth sign Taurus, shifting the energetic vibe to be more focused on values and resources. During this period, we might find that Mercury’s slowdown causes us to re-evaluate what worth our time in love.

For the majority of this Mercury retrograde period, romance planet Venus will be in bold and brazen Aries, prompting us to be more forward in relationships and extra impulsive about our pleasures. On May 24, passion planet Mars follows Venus into Aries, amping up our motivation to chase our desires. This fast-paced fire sign’s energy likes to move quickly — but Mercury retrogrades are a time for slowing down and reviewing where we’re at. We’ll have to temper the heat of the love planets with some added retrograde caution, consciousness, and care.

Read on for your Mercury retrograde love horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Communication is going especially haywire for you during this retrograde, Aries — and when it comes to love, this could lead to confusing misunderstandings or arguments over semantics. Instead of embracing your more impulsive instincts, be extra conscientious about the words you choose and the tone you use when getting your point across. Listening is just as important as sharing when it comes to relationships!

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This retrograde will have a big impact on you and your values, Taurus, so it’s important that you’re able to make space for these reflections in your relationships. Assessing your personal goals and ensuring you’re getting what you deserve out of life is important, so use this retrograde to evaluate where you’re at in love. Be sure you’re devoting your energy to relationships that are worth your time and supportive of who you want to be.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mercury is your ruling planet, Gemini, and it’ll spend the first half of this retrograde backspinning through your sign — so you can bet you’ll be feeling its effects in a tangible way. You’re reviewing what you want out love and life while getting in touch with your personal goals, so don’t be afraid to take some time away from romance to focus on cultivating what’s important to you in the long-term.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Old work contacts or people from past social circles may come floating back into your life now, Cancer — but it’s possible you’ll see these familiar faces under a different and more flirtatious light this time around. Explore sparks that arise within friendships or your professional network, but make sure you set aside plenty of time to get in touch with your longterm goals instead of rushing into things.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Communication within your professional life and friendships could get messy during this backspin, Leo, so you might find yourself having to mediate drama in your social circle or put out some fires at work. If these distractions are taking time and energy away from your love life, be extra communicative with your dates or partners about what’s tying up your attention. Make sure it’s clear that it’s not them, and they can truly blame the retrograde.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

While logistical issues at work may get messy during this retrograde, Virgo, it doesn’t have to put a damper on your love life. You can temper your frustrations by reminiscing on adventures with your partners or exploring possibilities with an old flame. Think back on the things that have made you feel excited about love in the past and take time to rediscover your passions.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

This retrograde is set to take you on a steamy journey of self-discovery, Libra, so get ready to get in touch with your passions and explore the emotions beneath the surface of your relationships. Some secrets or resentments may come up to the surface now, so be ready to process whatever shows up — and trust that facing the truth will help you expand your horizons and align with your highest self.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

The energy of this retrograde is particularly relationship-oriented for you this time around, Scorpio, so prepare to dig into the underbelly of your closest connections. Clear the air of any building resentments within your love life and get real about what you expect out of an intimate partner. Now’s a time to communicate openly about any fears, struggles, or unspoken assumptions that have been lingering in the background of your relationship.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Be careful, Sag, because this transit could cause you to be late for some important dates. Planning quality time with a partner or finding the right moment to clear up a lover’s quarrel could prove challenging now, as the retrograde-fueled miscommunications and scheduling issues are throwing off your timing. Focus on being flexible within your relationships and give yourself extra time for conversations that may require more effort than you thought.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Retrogrades are known for bringing exes back into our focus, whether through past memories or unexpected DMs — and the likelihood of being haunted by your romantic past during this one is high, Capricorn. You might want to have some fun with the old flames that are suddenly ablaze, but keep in mind that miscommunications or last-minute cancellations could stand in the way of making solid plans materialize.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

This retrograde is getting you in touch with the things that really rev your engine in relationships, Aquarius. What brings out your flirty side? What turns you on? What makes you feel lighthearted, playful, and in love? Give yourself time to connect with your heart, whether that’s by exploring these questions with your lover or just spending some introspective time at home reflecting on some exciting memories.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

This retrograde reminds you of what’s really important to the foundations of your relationships, Pisces. You’re reviewing what brings you safety, security, and emotional comfort and seeking to bring more of that energy into your life. If you’re in a relationship, spend some time at home having heart-to-heart and going over what you’ve been building with one another to be sure you’re on the same page.