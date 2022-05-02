Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, May 2, 2022.

The moon enters fast-paced Gemini early this morning, placing the focus on communication and talking about what we feel and what we’re interested in. With the moon calling this conversational sign home for the next couple of days, we’ll be looking for stimulating chit chat, gossip, and information. This craving increases as move later into the morning when the moon meets up with brainy Mercury in Gemini.

Under today’s Moon-Mercury aspect, it’s a good time for cleaning out our inbox, brainstorming ideas, and sitting in on classes or meetings. By midday when fun-loving Venus leaves dreamy Pisces for ambitious and energetic Aries, we’re encouraged to put ourselves out there to meet new people and discover new activities or interests.

Since our nervous system can be more active than usual today, we’ll need to be mindful of mental exhaustion or being too distracted or disorganized. For those of us that might be feeling overstimulated, we’re encouraged to employ tools for calm and relaxation.

You’re feeling the urge to play with a new look, or perhaps it’s time for some new ink. Hit Pinterest, Instagram, or your favorite fashion website for inspiration.

If there’s something you want, today gives you the green light to ask for it or make your proposal. Although you might not receive an instant yes, you’re planting a seed for the future.

If you’re hoping to draw attention to something you do or create, like your writing, music, or content, expect positive results. Meanwhile, it’s a good time for networking.

Listen to your intuition today as it will be intensely accurate. On another note, you could could receive fanfare or accolades due to your stellar track record. Pat yourself on the back.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Connect with your friends today. They may have some words or wisdom or advice that you need to hear. It could also be nice to get together and share a few laughs.

Don’t let the possibility of being old no stop you from going after something your heart desires. Same thing goes when it comes to opening up to someone. Sometimes you have to risk rejection.

Someone’s kindness or generosity towards you could warm your heart today. It could be just the kind of encouragement you need. On that note, what are some ways you can pay it forward?

If you feel like you’ve been having a hard time staying afloat, today offers you the chance to begin improving things for the better. What are some new things you can add to your wellness routine?

Your romantic life is alight again and there could be someone new on the horizon. It could be nice to open your heart again. Meanwhile, a creative collaboration could be exciting.

If you’re aiming to do something good for yourself, perhaps it’s time to reorganize or decorate your space? Sometimes your whole mood can improve with a few pretty things to look at.

Learning is fun again. Is there a hobby or interest that you have that you want to dive deeper into? Why not sign up for a class? On a separate note, your innovative ideas make you stand out.

You’ve been on-the-go and doing all of the things. Today calls you to slow down and find your bearings. If possible, reward yourself for your hard work with something cute or tasty.

