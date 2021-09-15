Here’s Your Love Horoscope For Mercury Retrograde Fall 2021

September brings the first day of fall, the return of pumpkin spice lattes, and some early signs of cuffing season. But before we rush into any romantic autumnal treats, keep in mind that this September also has a trick up its sleeve, as Mercury retrograde fall 2021 starts on September 27 (or 26, if you’re on pacific time) and lasts through October 18. This backspin is serving us three long weeks of communication clashes, scheduling snags, timing troubles, and more — all of which will have a major impact on our relationships. You’ll want to know how Mercury retrograde fall 2021 will affect your zodiac sign’s love life before you proceed.

Mercury is the planet of communication, timing, and mental matters, so it’s not considered to be one of the relationship planets in astrology. However, when it retrogrades (which happens every few months for a few weeks at a time), it’s easy for our judgment to get cloudy, our schedules to get screwed up, and our conversations to go awry. While not directly romance-related, these cosmic mix-ups can cause all sorts of conflicts when it comes to love.

This month’s Mercury retrograde period takes place in air sign Libra, which is the sign that rules partnerships. This zodiacal influence could emphasize the effects that this backspin has on our love lives. It might be hard to pick up on social cues or communicate clearly with our romantic partners (as well as friends and colleagues), which could lead to awkwardness and misunderstandings. We may also struggle to find balance amidst all of life’s logistical details, which could distract us from dealing with relationship issues and lead to avoidant or passive aggressive behavior. Retrogrades are a time to review, reassess, and get real about things in our lives — so use this energy to refine your communication skills and find diplomatic ways to address any discomfort in love.

Ready for some retrograde action? Here are your Mercury retrograde fall 2021 love horoscopes.

If you’re in a committed relationship, Aries, this retrograde will put it to the test. Any partnership-related conversations that have been pushed to the back burner will likely come up for review, so be prepared to open up and get real. If you proceed with equal parts diplomacy and honesty, this transit could help you and your partner clear the air and ultimately find a better equilibrium.

If you’re not careful, Taurus, you might end up running late for some important dates. Planning some one-on-one time with a partner or trying to schedule a night out with a new crush could prove difficult right now, as communication issues, calendar conflicts, and last-minute cancellations will stand in the way of solid plans. Try using this retrograde as an excuse to embrace your more flexible side instead. Spontaneity might yield better results.

You might be taking a trip down memory lane when it comes to your sex and dating life, Gemini. Past lovers and hookups might coming a-knockin’ at your door (or more likely your DM inbox), hoping for a chance to talk and reconnect. You can certainly use this retrograde energy to find some closure and clear the air, but it’s not a great time to start any new romantic exploits. Flings that start now aren’t likely to last.

You’re going to be feeling this retrograde’s mix-ups in your personal life, Cancer, and this close-to-home energy could easily spill into your romantic relationships. If you live with or are committed to a partner, prepare to navigate some misunderstandings and get clear about any underlying issues in the relationship. If you’re dating around or in the early phases of seeing someone, now’s a good time to step back, reevaluate your foundations, and figure out what you need to feel secure.

Make sure you re-read your romantic texts (and steamy sexts) before firing them off right now, Leo — because this retrograde is coming in hot when it comes to messing with communication. If you’re careless about your conversations, it’ll be easy to accidentally say something you don’t mean or send your significant other confusing signals. Being conscious when choosing your words and clear about what you want out of your relationships is the key to avoiding drama.

During this retrograde, evaluate what’s actually worth your time when it comes to love, Virgo. It’s easy to get caught up with material distractions and external dramas, but taking time to reflect on your romantic situations can help you find the true sparkle within your partnerships — or perhaps allow you to realize that there are plenty of gem-like prospects out there that’ll better serve your needs.

As the sign associated with partnerships, Libra, you’re often focused on your partner and getting preoccupied with love dramas. But this retrograde asks you to focus on yourself for once! Ask yourself whether you’re able to authentically express yourself within your current connections, or if you’re properly advocating for your desires in love. If something’s holding you back, now’s the time to work on untangling the messiness and finally letting it go.

Retrogrades can be exhausting, and this one could leave you feeling particularly sleepy and overwhelmed, Scorpio. That said, it’s OK if you need to take a temporary step back from the trials and tribulations of your love life. Solitude is a necessary part of processing feelings, so breaking from the dating scene or letting your partner know you need a little space over the coming weeks is totally expected. Listen to your intuition and honor yourself first.

As much as you may have wanted to plan a double date with your partner or introduce your new boo to your crew, it might be better to hold off until the retro-clouds have passed, Sag. Being the mediator between friend groups and lovers could feel way more complicated and awkward than it should be, as people aren’t relating to one another as easily as they normally would and group dynamics might feel imbalanced. Do your best to keep the peace in your social life and try to save any big introductions for later.

There’s a lot of energy swirling around in your career sector right now, Cap, and the retrograde could cause some annoying work-related snags that require your full attention. That said, you might find it hard to strike a balance between your professional obligations and your romantic situation. If you find yourself being flaky or distracted, be extra communicative with dates or partners about what’s happening in your life so they understand that it’s not them — it’s just the retrograde.

You might find yourself rediscovering some exciting old ideas now, Aquarius — and perhaps some exciting old flames, too. It’s great that you’re looking to expand your horizons in love and give people second chances, but rushing into things right now (whether it’s with an ex or a new person) could end in a crash-and-burn situation. Take your time feelings things out and assessing whether or not your current flings are in support of your higher growth. If it’s meant to be, it’ll still be hot once the retrograde passes.

This retrograde is an important time to do some soul searching to uncover any unconscious patterns you might hold around love, Pisces. Unspoken resentments or long-buried secrets could come bubbling up to the surface in relationships now. Instead of running the other way, summon up the strength needed to address these issues head-on. Pulling your fears out of the darkness and into the light will make them a lot easier to heal.