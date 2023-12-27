Your New Year’s Eve Weekend Horoscope

As soon as the clock strikes midnight on Jan. 1, we all become brand new people — or at least we think we do. But before those pesky resolutions take effect, we get to let loose on NYE. A lot can happen on Dec. 31, whether you’re hosting a small party at home or watching the ball drop live in Times Square. But if you want to get an idea of what’s to come, this New Year’s Eve weekend horoscope has got you covered.

You might not know what’s in store for 2024 yet, but astrologer Stina Garbis can help you figure it out, starting with how you spend your New Year’s Eve.

“When the moon goes into Virgo on New Year’s Eve, a spotlight is shined upon what we need to be focused on doing for 2024,” says Garbis. Virgo is known for its organization and planning skills, so it’s actually quite fortunate that la luna will be in the detail-oriented sign while everyone is setting their goals for the future. But to start the year on the right foot, we have to go out on a bang first. For some people that means making new friends, while others may be entertaining new romances or letting go of the past.

While this horoscope can’t point you in the direction of all the best parties, it can help you decide where to channel your energy on Dec. 31 and beyond. Ahead, Garbis shares a glimpse into the final days of the year for each zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) svetikd/E+/Getty Images You may be a self-starting fire sign, dear Aries, but that doesn’t mean every loose end needs to be tied up in a perfect bow before the ball drops. “If you have no intentions of finishing that scarf you were knitting or completing that jigsaw puzzle that you started three months ago, you may want to create a big box of things that you didn’t get to this year and put it away,” says Garbis. “It’s okay to release unfinished projects and to focus on what’s truly important: the present.”

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) As a creature of comfort, you probably like to spend most of your time at home, Taurus. But according to Garbis, this NYE may help you realize there’s more to life than staying in. As you make an effort to invite more fun into your life, “society [will] greet you with open arms when you possibly decide to join that new club, go bowling more often, or spend more time enjoying yourself with the people you love,” per the expert.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Make sure to tidy up your space before heading out to your many NYE parties, Gemini. After all, you don’t want to start 2024 with a messy home, and maybe it’ll even inspire new habits, like starting a bullet journal or keeping a list of daily tasks.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Israel Sebastian/Moment/Getty Images 2024 is yours for the taking, dear Cancer, which is why Garbis recommends taking this time to make a list of all the places you hope to visit, the hobbies you want to pursue, and the goals you wish to accomplish in the new year.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Prepare for your finances to be top of mind on New Year’s Eve, Leo. “There may be some holes in your wallet that are draining your bank account that might need to be addressed,” says Garbis. “If you’re spending all of the money that you’re making on trivial things, you might want to put a little bit aside that goes towards a passion or a deep desire.”

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Get ready to take “new year, new me” to a whole other level, Virgo, because this NYE is all about transformation. Perhaps you’ll finally invest in those self-care products you’ve been eyeing, or you’ll pick up a new habit that’ll actually last longer than a week, per Garbis.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Oleg Breslavtsev/Moment/Getty Images Now is the perfect time to let go of the things that no longer serve you, dear Libra. This could be anything from “the toxic people in your life” to the “objects that have no meaning for you anymore,” or even old beliefs that are getting in the way of your manifestations, per Garbis.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) The New Year’s Eve energy will leave you feeling extra sociable, Scorpio, and you may even watch the ball drop with a new pal. “It can sometimes be hard to make friends, but it might come more naturally now than ever,” says Garbis.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) As you reflect on all the trips you took in 2023, you may realize it’s time to get serious about your career in 2024, Sagittarius. “Explore your passions and pick one or two that you can do a deep dive on that you want to become an expert in this year,” says Garbis. You don’t have to have all the answers by Jan. 1, but it’s good to get the wheels turning.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) franckreporter/E+/Getty Images Capricorns are about to spend their NYE bragging about their 2024 travel plans. “A dream destination may come to mind when you think about that upcoming vacation time,” says Garbis. “You could manifest going somewhere that you’ve always dreamed of going simply by putting a picture of it in a prominent place that you look at every day.”

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Don’t have a New Year’s kiss lined up yet, Aquarius? Don’t worry — there’s still time. “Now could be an excellent time to explore new horizons with the love of your life or to find ways to get closer to the people you care about,” says Garbis. “You might revamp your dating profile with new pictures and rework your call to action to improve your chances of meeting the one.”

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Kindamorphic/E+/Getty Images You might be un-partnered on New Year’s Eve, dear Pisces, but it won’t last for long. According to Garbis, you may strike up a romance with someone in 2024 who “puzzles and mystifies” you, or draws out “the part of you that takes life and relationships seriously.” So enjoy the single life while you can, because next year is going to look very different.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer