Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, March 15

You may still be reeling from yesterday’s total lunar eclipse, but there’s already some new cosmic drama in town: Mercury retrograde. The planet of logistics starts backspinning during the wee hours of the morning, kicking off three and a half weeks of its usual communication clashes and schedule snags.

Mercury’s vibes may be wonky, but the moon spends the day in balanced and diplomatic Libra, helping you steady your stance. Tensions and sensitivities could flare in the early morning, as the moon will face off with Mercury and relationship-oriented Venus — both of which are retrograding. But a magical lunar trine to lucky Jupiter in the afternoon makes the whole latter half of the day a beautiful time for connection, fun, and socializing. Enjoy.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) You may not see eye-to-eye with the people around you as the day begins, but that won’t stop you from having a sweet and social Saturday night. Have a heart-to-heart.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) A long list of responsibilities can feel overwhelming, but as the day goes on, you’ll remember how capable you are of slaying a to-do list. Buckle down and be the productive bad*ss you know you are.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) You’re the main character in the movie of your life, so do it for the plot today — whether that means flirting with the barista or dancing in the rain. Whatever you do, try to make it cinematic.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Yesterday’s eclipse may have brought some shocking twists. Now it’s time to soothe your frazzled soul. The best cures are bonding time with your loved ones and lots of rest.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Flutter from conversation to conversation today because everyone around you has lots to gab about — and you’ve got plenty to say, too. Sometimes a little neighborhood gossip is the best medicine.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Peep your financial sitch today and make sure you know where things stand. With your ruling planet Mercury freshly retrograde, it’ll be all too easy to get loopy with logistics.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Your main character energy is strong today, so don’t waste your star power. Get dolled up and reconnect with your confidence (even if you don’t leave the house).

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Your psychic senses are on point today, so trust your intuition above all else. Just know that you might have to retreat from the outside noise in order to hear what your spirit is whispering.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) There’s always a reason to celebrate, and today it’s up to you to find it. Hit the group chat to initiate some fun plans and let your inner social butterfly free.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Your mind has been on your career lately, and an exciting burst of inspiration today can push you closer to your goals. Believe in yourself unconditionally and you can accomplish virtually anything.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Sometimes all you need to spice up your life is to say yes to an unexpected adventure. Follow your excitement to new places today and see where you end up.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Dive deep into the sea of your emotions today, because right now, these waters are crystal clear. What is your heart telling you to do next? Trust your gut to know what’s right.

